CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH JULIUS MEINL's LATEST LIMITED-EDITION SPECIALTY COFFEE

Meinl's latest limited-edition coffee, Burundi Gakenke 100% Arabica, crafted to celebrate International Coffee Day 2024. Each sip of the single-origin coffee reveals a burst of blood orange flavour, complemented by subtle notes of black tea, and finished with the rich sweetness of caramelised brown sugar.

Julius Meinl's Burundi Gakenke Specialty Coffee

New! Julius Meinl's Organic Intense Cascara Lemon Lime Tea

Sourced from the renowned Gakenke Station in Burundi's Kayanza province, the natural processed Red Bourbon variety is handpicked and sorted before being dried as a whole cherry, imparting a vibrant floral fragrance, rich sweetness, and fruity flavour.

Gakenke Station represents over 1700 smallholder farmers and is operated by the esteemed Burundi-based company Greenco. Greenco provides agrotechnical support and programmes designed to improve the socio-economic and environmental conditions within the community. Part of Julius Meinl's The Originals Limited Edition Series, this specialty coffee represents the finest in coffee craftsmanship and a commitment to sustainable practices, enhancing the well-being of coffee communities for future generations.

Julius Meinl's The Originals Limited Edition series features coffees selected from the freshest micro-lot crops, following Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) standards and roasted in small batches at Julius Meinl's headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The Burundi Gakenke coffee received a notable score of 86 on the SCA scale.

"Every year on October 1st, coffee lovers around the world celebrate the beverage that has become a cornerstone of our daily rituals. Whether it's a pause for reflection, a connection with others, or a spark of creativity, a cup of coffee holds meaning in every moment. This International Coffee Day, our new Limited Edition Burundi Specialty Coffee offers our partners the opportunity to provide their customers with a truly exceptional coffee experience."

~ Christina Meinl, 5th generation family member.

Cascara: A unique coffee-meets-tea experience

As the demand for coffee grows, so does interest in innovative coffee-based drinks. For HoReCa partners looking to offer their guests a sustainable coffee experience that goes beyond the bean, Julius Meinl offers two organic cascara teas: Activitea Cascara Organic Herbal Loose Tea and the new Intensive Cascara Lemon Lime Oolong/Green Tea Bags, launching for International Coffee Day.

The name derives from the Spanish cáscara, meaning "husk", referring to the dried outer layer of the coffee cherry. Cascara is typically discarded as waste or composted, but its recent rise in popularity provides coffee farmers with an additional income stream. When brewed, cascara produces a sweet, fruity tisane with a caffeine content that's higher than black tea, but milder than coffee. Known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, cascara is a healthy and sustainable beverage.

Julius Meinl's premium cascara products are certified organic, with cascara sourced from Peru, and can be enjoyed as a hot or cold beverage. Find out more about Julius Meinl's product and service offerings at .

About Julius Meinl



Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Meinl is a preferred coffee supplier for Vienna's leading coffee houses. Today, Julius Meinl coffees and teas help create meaningful moments for customers and consumers across the globe, and are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, plus a growing number of retail outlets.

