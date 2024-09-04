Russia Still Able To Produce Missiles Using Foreign Components - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Timely cooperation of all countries that want peace can stop Russian schemes to evade sanctions and close access to the components that Russia uses in missile production.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum on cooperation between Ireland and Ukraine, Ukrinform reports with reference to the president's press service.

"Today, we talked, in particular, of how to make the sanctions measures and the strengthening of Ukraine more effective and powerful. Unfortunately, Russia can still produce missiles based on components from various countries around the world. Also, the Russian government creates various schemes to circumvent sanctions. All this can be stopped only by strong, timely joint work by all countries that value a normal international rules-based order and seek peace," he said.

Pressure on Russia should be strengthened so that it cannotsanctions - Zelensky

Zelensky added that today, Ukraine and Ireland, represented by Taoiseach Simon Harris, signed a bilateral agreement on cooperation.

"This agreement is about security. It will allow us to realize the full potential of cooperation between the two countries, as well as with partners within the framework of the entire architecture of security agreements," Zelensky emphasized.

According to the president, Ukraine and Ireland have adopted a 10-year deal, which provides for the allocation of almost EUR 170 million by Ireland for further support of Ukraine's humanitarian and infrastructural needs.

"We will continue to work together for the stability of Ukraine, Ireland, and the whole of Europe. This applies, in particular, to cyber threats," the president added.

Separately, Zelensky thanked Ireland for its involvement in demining Ukraine, as well as for joint work on the implementation of Peace Formula points.

"We appreciate Ireland's participation in the work of the coalition for the return of deported Ukrainian children. We must receive a real and fair response from the whole world to this Russian war crime, like all others," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the outset of the full-scale war, Ireland's aid to Ukraine has amounted to almost EUR 400 million.

Photo: President's Office