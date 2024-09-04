Egypt International Airshow Partnerships, Advanced Systems Take Centre Stage

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The second day of the Egypt International Airshow 2024, held at Alamein International Airport, saw a flurry of activity as companies from various nations showcased their latest innovations and forged new partnerships.

The event, the first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East, is being held under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at El Alamein Airport in the new El Alamein city. The is scheduled to continue until September 5th.









The skies above Alamein City were filled with captivating aerial displays by participating aviation companies and manufacturers, including the Egyptian display team, Silver Stars. China's domestically developed large transport aircraft, Y-20, showcased a solo flight performance, along with flying displays of J-10 fighter jets from China's Bayi Aerobatic Team.

Beyond the aerial displays, a significant milestone was achieved for the Egyptian industry. The French Safran Group, a leading manufacturer of aircraft engines, selected the engine factory of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) as the sole global centre for the overhaul of Larzac engines for the Alphajet aircraft. This agreement was witnessed by AOI Chairperson Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Air Force Commander Mahmoud Fouad, French Ambassador to Cairo Éric Chevallier, and Vice President of Safran Aircraft Engines' Military Engines division, Christophe Bruneau.

The event also saw the signing of a contract for the manufacturing of advanced defence systems between the Arab British Dynamics (ABD) company, a subsidiary of the AOI, and the Chinese ELINC company. The agreement was signed by ABD's CEO, Yasser Ateya, and ELINC's Chairperson, Yang.

During the signing ceremony, Abdel Latif expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with ELINC, highlighting the potential for cooperation in advanced defence systems, leveraging the sophisticated manufacturing capabilities of ABD.”We aspire to position AOI factories as a hub for strengthening cooperation, partnerships, and exchange of expertise with Chinese defence industry companies, aiming to meet the needs of Egypt and its Arab brothers,” he said.

Abdel Latif further emphasised the AOI's commitment to forging robust partnerships with leading global institutions and companies, fostering investment opportunities and opening new export avenues, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

The AOI pavilion hosted several high-profile visitors, including the Air Force commanders of Nigeria, Tanzania, and South Sudan, as well as Rabi M. Emanuel.