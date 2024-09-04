Finnish Portal Publishes Article On Mine Problem In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An article was published on the Finnish portal, authored by
political scientist Jakko Laakson, about the history of the
Garabagh conflict, the struggle for the liberation of Azerbaijan's
lands, the steps taken towards the normalization of relations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the mine problems faced
by Azerbaijan in the Garabagh region.
The 44-day Patriotic War, known as the world's first unmanned
aerial vehicle (UAV) war, ended with a ceasefire mediated by Russia
in November 2020, the Political scientist said that in September
2023, the Occupation of Azerbaijan's territories, which lasted for
nearly thirty years, was ended by the Armenian armed forces in
Garabagh. said that it ended with his surrender. He emphasized that
Turkiye provided great political support to Azerbaijan in the
Second Garabagh War.
Citing Azertag, Azernews reports that the
article mentions that the biggest problem facing Azerbaijan in the
liberated lands is at least 1 million 500 mines and other explosive
devices buried in the territories. Azerbaijan uses the experience
of many countries to clear land from mines. Noting that our country
has so far spent 349 million dollars on mine clearance, the Finnish
politician said that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, a
number of European countries, and the United States also support
solving this problem. The author writes that according to the
calculations of international experts, about 25 billion dollars
will be required to clear the liberated areas of Garabagh from
mines.
Reviewing the history of the Karabakh war, Yakko Laakso writes
that in the 1990s, Armenian nationalists wanted to join
"Nagorno-Karabakh" to Armenia, although legally, Karabakh is a part
of Azerbaijan. Noting that no country in the world, including
Armenia, recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh during the
thirty-year occupation period, the author noted that the so-called
Minsk Group was created by the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 1992 for the peaceful resolution of
this conflict. however, he pointed out that the group's activities
did not yield any results.
The Finnish politician also noted that nearly 1 million
Azerbaijanis became refugees and displaced during the First
Garabagh War. The author wrote that after the anti-terrorist
operation conducted by Azerbaijan in 2023, ethnic Armenians also
voluntarily left the territory of Karabakh. Although the President
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev repeatedly emphasized that their rights
will be protected and they will live in a tolerant society.
Yakko Laakso spoke about the restoration and construction works
in the liberated areas, the return of internally displaced persons
to their homes, and the construction of new roads, power plants,
and tunnels.
The author draws attention to the fact that Azerbaijan and
Armenia are currently working on signing a peace treaty. The other
side of Azerbaijan demands to amend the Constitution and give up
territorial claims against it.
At the same time, it is mentioned in the article that there are
negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the
delimitation and demarcation of the borders. He reminded that the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia declared that the countries
have agreed on general principles regarding border demarcation.
Yakko Laakso also talked about the Azerbaijani villages whose
population was forced to move on the border with Armenia in the
early 1990s, and the Armenian opposition's attempt to resist the
return of those villages to Azerbaijan.
