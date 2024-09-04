Azerbaijan's Green Energy Revolution & Cultural Revival: President Ilham Aliyev's Recent Initiatives In Kalbajar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In recent years, Azerbaijan has embarked on a transformative
journey to revitalize its liberated territories and integrate
sustainable practices into its economic and cultural landscape. As
the global focus sharpens on combating climate change and
preserving cultural heritage, Azerbaijan is making significant
strides in both areas. The nation, traditionally known for its rich
oil and gas resources, is now embracing green energy solutions and
undertaking ambitious projects to foster environmental
sustainability. At the same time, it is committed to restoring and
enhancing its historical and cultural sites, which have faced
challenges during prolonged periods of occupation.
This comprehensive approach is evident in the recent
inauguration of renewable energy projects, the revival of iconic
mineral water sources, and the restoration of significant cultural
landmarks. From the deployment of cutting-edge hydroelectric power
stations to the re-opening of the historic "Istisu" mineral water
plant, Azerbaijan is paving the way for a greener and more
sustainable future. Additionally, efforts to rebuild educational
and residential infrastructure reflect a dedication to improving
the quality of life in the liberated regions. Notably, the ongoing
restoration of the Khudaveng monastery complex underscores a
profound commitment to preserving the nation's cultural
heritage.
On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the 4.3 MW
"Zar" Small Hydroelectric Power Station (SHPS) in the Kalbajar
district and the 1 MW "Toghanaly" SHPS in the Goygol district.
These installations underscore Azerbaijan's commitment to expanding
its green energy portfolio.
In the Garabagh region and its surroundings, extensive
reconstruction efforts are underway. The Great Return Program is
revitalizing the liberated territories, establishing new villages,
cities, and modern infrastructure, including trade and logistics
centers.
Hydroelectric power station construction along rivers, including
those fed by the Lesser Caucasus mountain springs, is progressing
systematically. The "Zar" and "Toghanaly" stations, built by
"AzerEnergy" OJSC in just one year, feature advanced European-made
turbines, generators, and remote control systems. These stations
are connected to Azerbaijan's centralized optical network and SCADA
system.
To support these power plants, "AzerEnergy" has developed main
water intake facilities on the Zar and Kurakchay rivers while
adhering to ecological standards. Special hydrotechnical measures,
including 14,000 meters of derivation pipes installed in
challenging terrain, protect the river ecosystems.
The "Zar" and "Toghanaly" SHPS are expected to produce up to 25
million kilowatt-hours of green energy annually, saving 5.5 million
cubic meters of natural gas and preventing over 10,000 tons of
carbon emissions.
The successful commissioning of these stations is a crucial step
toward increasing Azerbaijan's green energy capacity and achieving
environmental sustainability. The transformation of Garabagh and
Eastern Zangezur into carbon-neutral regions, alongside the
effective use of hydropower potential, strengthens Azerbaijan's
regional energy independence and promotes environmental
protection.
Following President Aliyev's directive to convert the liberated
territories into a green energy zone, "AzerEnergy" OJSC has
commenced construction of six additional small hydropower plants
with a combined capacity of 37.5 MW, slated for completion by
mid-2025. These plants are projected to generate over 110 million
kilowatt-hours of electricity, conserve 24 million cubic meters of
natural gas, and prevent 44,000 tons of carbon dioxide
emissions.
To date, 32 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 270 MW
have been commissioned in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, producing
492 million kilowatt-hours of zero-emission electricity. This has
resulted in the conservation of 110 million cubic meters of natural
gas and the prevention of 200,000 tons of carbon emissions.
Hydropower capacity expansion in Garabagh
The hydropower capacity in Azerbaijan's Garabagh and Eastern
Zangezur regions is set to reach 500 MW, with annual production
projected between 1.5 and 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours. This
expansion will conserve 350-400 million cubic meters of natural gas
and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 650-750 thousand tons. This
production will be 50% higher than the average annual output of
hydropower plants in other regions of Azerbaijan, which stands at
1.2 billion kilowatt-hours.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva also attended attended the inauguration of the“Yukhari
Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant. This facility, with a capacity of
22.5 MW, is operated by“Azerenerji” OJSC and is situated on the
Tartar River in Kalbajar.
Baba Rzayev, President of“Azerenerji” OJSC, provided President
Aliyev and First Lady Aliyeva with details on the completed
project. In line with President Aliyev's initiative to convert the
reclaimed territories into a hub for green energy, the“Yukhari
Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant stands as the largest green energy
facility established in the region since the end of the Patriotic
War. The plant is expected to fulfill the electricity needs of the
Kalbajar district for the next five years.
The“Kalbajar” hydroelectric power plant chain, with a total
capacity of 40 megawatts, is the second largest in the liberated
areas, following the 42-megawatt“Zangilan” hydroelectric power
plant chain. The water for the“Yukhari Vang” Hydroelectric Power
Plant is drawn from two sources: the outflow of the“Nadirkhanli”
Hydroelectric Power Plant and a main intake facility built on the
Tutgu River. Developed by the Energy Institute of“Azerenerji” OJSC
with input from local experts and Austrian and Italian consultants,
the project was officially launched by President Ilham Aliyev. The
plant is projected to produce up to 66 million kilowatt-hours of
green energy annually, saving 15 million cubic meters of natural
gas and reducing carbon emissions by over 27,000 tons.
It is also expected to boost local employment by creating job
opportunities for Kalbajar residents. During the visit, the
President and First Lady were updated on“Azerenerji” OJSC's
efforts towards decarbonization in relation to the“Green World
Solidarity Year” and COP29 preparations. They also received reports
on traditional energy efficiency improvements from 2003 to 2023,
updates on collaborative projects with“Ansaldo Energia” and
“General Electric” for COP29, and information about the
“Khudafarin” and“Giz Galasi” hydroelectric projects with Iran, as
well as the status of the North-South Corridor project.
Restoration of infrastructure and cultural
heritage
Following the liberation of these areas, significant
infrastructure projects are underway, including the restoration of
the city's drinking water supply. On July 5, President Ilham Aliyev
inaugurated the Shusha Water Treatment Plant Complex, which will
ensure a stable supply of drinking water to Shusha. The plant
addresses the deliberate destruction of water sources and pipelines
during the occupation.
Azerbaijan is making substantial advances in renewable energy.
The upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku this
November will highlight the promotion of a green economy, increased
investments in clean energy technologies, and innovations to reduce
carbon emissions. The conference will showcase how green
technologies and sustainable development can drive economic
progress, reflecting Azerbaijan's commitment to global climate
action.
Azerbaijan's advancements in hydropower represent a pivotal
shift toward sustainable energy. The ongoing development of
hydropower stations and the substantial increase in green energy
capacity are key to reducing the nation's carbon footprint and
conserving natural resources. The upcoming COP29 conference in Baku
will further underscore Azerbaijan's role in promoting green
technology and sustainable development. As Azerbaijan continues to
transform its energy sector and rebuild its infrastructure, it
reaffirms its dedication to both regional energy independence and
global climate goals.
President and First Lady inaugurate revitalized "Istisu"
Mineral Water Plant
On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva officially opened the revitalized "Istisu" mineral water
plant in the Kalbajar region. This marked the return of the
renowned "Istisu" mineral water, sourced from Kalbajar's thermal
water field, to the market after a 30-year hiatus.
"Istisu" mineral water, celebrated for its exceptional quality
and health benefits, first gained prominence in 1976. Sourced from
thermal springs located over 1,600 meters above sea level in the
scenic Kalbajar region, the water emerges at temperatures above
60°C and is rich in rare minerals. Production had ceased due to the
occupation of Azerbaijani territories but has now resumed, thanks
to the reopening of the plant.
The foundation of the new "Istisu" plant was laid by President
Aliyev on June 26, 2022, and construction was completed in 2024.
The facility features state-of-the-art automated bottling lines and
robotic storage management systems, with technology supplied by the
German company "Krones." These modern advancements ensure the
preservation of the water's natural properties and high quality,
with an annual production capacity exceeding 100 million glass
bottles.
"Istisu" mineral water stands out for its mineral richness,
including sodium bicarbonate, sulfate, calcium, magnesium, and
bicarbonate, which provide numerous health benefits. The plant's
production adheres to both local and international quality and
safety standards, including AZS 216-2006, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO
22000:2018 certifications.
In addition to its high-quality output, the "Istisu" plant is a
significant employment generator, creating around 100 jobs for
local residents of Kalbajar and Lachin regions. The plant's
operations also emphasize environmental sustainability, focusing on
resource conservation, eco-friendly production processes, and
efficient energy use to minimize waste and protect the natural
surroundings.
Overall, the revitalization of the "Istisu" mineral water plant
not only restores a cherished product to the market but also
supports local employment and environmental sustainability,
reflecting Azerbaijan's commitment to advancing its natural
resource utilization responsibly.
In the ongoing effort to rebuild and enhance Azerbaijan's
liberated territories, significant strides are being made in
education and infrastructure. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva recently reviewed several pivotal projects in the
Kalbajar region, reflecting the country's commitment to
revitalizing these areas. Their visit highlighted progress on the
Kalbajar City Educational Complex, residential developments, and
the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, showcasing a comprehensive
approach to regional reconstruction.
The development of educational facilities in the liberated
regions holds profound significance. During their recent visit,
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva observed the
progress at the Kalbajar City Educational Complex and the modular
school project set to open this year. The complex, covering over
2.2 hectares, will feature an 80-seat kindergarten, vocational
workshops, a STEAM zone, after-school training areas, and other
essential amenities. Additionally, a new school with a capacity for
528 students is under construction, including a library, canteen,
assembly hall, dormitory, gym, and other facilities. The modular
school, spanning 420 square meters, will include 2 administrative
rooms and 9 classrooms.
This state-of-the-art educational complex in Kalbajar symbolizes
the substantial focus on educational infrastructure in the
restoration of liberated territories. Historically, Kalbajar's
educational landscape was robust, with 96 secondary schools, a
technical vocational school, and numerous other educational
institutions before the occupation. The current construction
efforts aim to restore and surpass this educational infrastructure
with high quality and modern standards.
In addition to educational advancements, infrastructure
development is progressing rapidly in Garabagh, including Kalbajar.
President Aliyev recently inaugurated the foundation for a second
residential complex in Kalbajar, designed on a 1.76-hectare site.
The complex will include 8 residential buildings with 3 and 5
floors, providing 160 families with a range of apartment sizes. The
development will also focus on enhancing employment opportunities,
recreation, and greening the area with green energy solutions for
lighting.
Furthermore, President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
reviewed the ongoing work on the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway
project. The construction of this key infrastructure is a crucial
element of the region's reconstruction. The project includes a
500-meter tunnel, rebuilt junctions, and connecting roads, with
67.5% of the highway completed to date. The highway, which spans
from Toghanaly village in Goygol district to Kalbajar, will
significantly improve access to the district center and the
renowned Istisu area. Notably, the Murovdag tunnel, a major
component of the project, is being constructed to be one of the
longest car tunnels in the world, featuring two traffic lanes and a
width of 10 meters.
Cultural heritage revival in Khudaveng
In the wake of long-standing occupation, the revival of cultural
heritage has become a symbol of renewal for Azerbaijan. President
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva recently visited the
historic Khudaveng monastery complex in the Kalbajar region,
underscoring the nation's commitment to restoring and preserving
its cultural legacy.
On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva toured the Khudaveng monastery complex in Kalbajar,
highlighting the ongoing efforts to revive Azerbaijan's rich
cultural heritage. Minister of Culture Adil Karimli provided a
detailed overview of the monastery's significance and the
challenges faced during the occupation.
The Khudaveng monastery, a world-renowned architectural gem,
suffered extensive damage during the period of Armenian occupation
from 1992 to 2020. Under the guise of "restoration," illegal
modifications were made with the backing of the Armenian Apostolic
Church and Armenian state funds. Notable structures within the
complex, including the Arzu Khatun and Big Hasan churches, were
subjected to forgeries and vandalism. During and after the
occupation, Armenian priests and monks, assisted by foreign
experts, desecrated and illicitly removed ancient frescoes from the
monastery.
The bell tower of the Khudaveng monastery also faced significant
damage, with two circular khonches and inscriptions featuring a
cross motif-representing the Tree of Life-being dismantled and
stolen during the occupation.
Moreover, cultural artifacts from the Khudaveng monastery,
including bells, stone inscriptions, and frescoes, were illicitly
displayed in an exhibition held in Yerevan in December 2020. These
artifacts were later misrepresented as "Armenian traditional art"
at an exhibition in Padua, Italy, under the title "Frescoes in
Armenian Christian Churches VII-XIII Centuries," which traveled to
several Italian cities.
The visit by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva to the Khudaveng monastery complex marks a pivotal moment
in the restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. The efforts
to address the damage inflicted during the occupation and to
reclaim and protect the monastery's artifacts are a testament to
the nation's dedication to preserving its historical and cultural
identity. This revival not only restores a significant part of
Azerbaijan's history but also reaffirms the country's commitment to
safeguarding its cultural legacy for future generations.
The ongoing projects in Kalbajar and surrounding regions
underscore Azerbaijan's dedication to revitalizing and developing
its liberated territories. From modern educational facilities and
residential complexes to major infrastructure projects like the
Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, these initiatives are integral
to the region's restoration and growth. The substantial progress
made reflects the nation's commitment to creating a thriving,
well-connected, and sustainable future for its citizens in these
once-occupied areas.
