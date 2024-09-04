Latvia Donates To Ukraine 18 More Vehicles Seized In DUI Cases

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Latvia will hand over to Ukraine 18 more cars confiscated for driving under the influence.

This was reported by Delfi , Ukrinform saw.

According to the outlet, the total preliminary value of 18 donated to Ukraine is EUR 94,680. More than a quarter of this amount is the price of the 2017 Audi Q7 (nearly EUR 25,000).

In Latvia, driving a car while having an alcohol content in blood of more than 1.5 ppm or being under narcotic, psychotropic, toxic or other influence is subject to criminal liability. In addition to the fine, the car shall be confiscated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last week the Latvian government decided to hand over 20 vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine free of charge. Their total cost was EUR 117,640.

Photo: Valsts policija