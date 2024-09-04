Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) Strategic Opportunity For Cobalt-Nickel Refining
Date
9/4/2024 12:02:51 AM
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) Executive Manager, Dr Andrew Tong, explains why now is the right time for the COB strategy to build a cobalt-nickel refinery in the Kwinana Industrial Area, south Perth, Western Australia (WA).
Geographically, it makes sense as WA is the only district in the world to produce all the key raw materials for lithium-ion batteries.
Strategically, the refinery is well-positioned to meet the global demand for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) compliant products.
Financially, it is set to provide stable margins regardless of fluctuations in cobalt prices.
To view the Video, please visit:
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
...
P: (02) 8287 0660
MENAFN04092024000111011020ID1108633687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.