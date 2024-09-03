J&K Elections: 26 File Nominations For Phase 2

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Fourteen candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday for the second phase of the three-phase Assembly in Kashmir, taking the total number of nominees to 26, officials said.

A total of 26 constituencies are scheduled to go to polls in the second phase of the election on September 25, out of which 15 are in the Kashmir valley, covering the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir.

The Assembly seats that are scheduled to go to polls in this phase include Kangan (reserved for the Scheduled Tribes), Ganderbal, Hazratbal Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief and Chadoora.

The officials said 14 candidates submitted their nominations for the seats in the Kashmir valley on Tuesday, taking the total number of nominees who have filed their papers so far to 26.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, who is contesting the election from Ganderbal, is likely to file his nomination papers on Wednesday.

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase is September 5, while a scrutiny of the documents will take place on September 6. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 9.

Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

-With inputs from PTI