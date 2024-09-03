Intraocular Lens (Iols) Market To Expand By USD 1.17 Billion (2024-2028), Driven By Rising Ophthalmic Disease Rates And AI Trends - Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global intraocular lens (IoLs) market

Intraocular Lens (Iols) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1174.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Alcon Inc., Aurolab, Bausch Lomb Corp., BVI Holdings Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, EyeKon Medical Inc., HOYA CORP., HumanOptics Holding AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lenstec Inc., NanoVision, Omni Lens Pvt. Ltd., Ophtec BV, Ophthalmic Solution INC., Rayner, RxSight, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SMR Ophthalmic Pvt. Ltd., and STAAR Surgical Co.

The Intraocular Lens (IOL) market refers to the business sector involving the production, distribution, and sale of artificial lenses implanted in the eye during cataract surgery. IOLs replace the natural lens and restore vision. Market growth is driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of cataracts, and advancements in lens technology. Companies focus on innovation and cost-effective solutions to meet consumer demand and gain a competitive edge.



The Intraocular Lens (IOL) market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of cataracts, especially among the aging population. With an increase in age-related eye diseases like age-related macular degeneration, presbyopia, and diabetic eye conditions, the demand for IOLs is on the rise. The market is also driven by the trend towards minimally invasive surgeries and the availability of skilled ophthalmologists. Key trends include the development of new patents for IOLs, expansion of insurance plans covering cataract surgeries, and the growing popularity of premium IOLs like multifocal and toric lenses. The material segment, including acrylic materials like hydrophobic acrylic and polymethylmethacrylate, is a major focus. Reimbursement policies, ophthalmic clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers are key players in the market. The diabetic population and elderly population, who are at higher risk for vision impairment from conditions like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, refractive errors, myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism, are significant consumer groups. Telemedicine is also playing a role in increasing access to IOLs, especially in remote areas. The market is competitive with key players including Monofocal, Premium, Multifocal, Toric, Foldable, and Hydrophobic Acrylic IOLs. Contract surgeries are also becoming more common. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing as the need for vision correction solutions increases.



The Intraocular Lens (IOL) market refers to the business sector involved in manufacturing, distributing, and installing artificial lenses used to replace the natural lens inside the eye during cataract surgery. IOLs improve vision and are available in various types, including monofocal, multifocal, and toric lenses. Market growth is driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of cataracts, and advancements in technology. Companies like Alcon, Carl Zeiss AG, and Johnson & Johnson dominate the market. The Intraocular Lens (IOL) market faces several challenges. Reimbursement policies vary, making it difficult for patients to afford these lenses. Ophthalmic clinics and hospitals, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and eye research institutes, strive to meet the growing demand from the diabetic population and elderly, who are at higher risk for vision impairment due to cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive errors like myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. IOLs come in various types, including monofocal, premium multifocal, and toric. Acrylic materials like polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), foldable hydrophobic acrylic, and hydrophilic acrylic are commonly used. Specialty clinics offer optical IOLs, multifocal IOLs, and toric IOLs to cater to diverse patient needs. Contract surgeries and partnerships help reduce costs, making IOLs more accessible. Competition from contact lenses and glasses remains strong.

Monofocal intraocular lenses, also known as traditional lenses, are commonly used in cataract surgeries. These lenses have a fixed focus for one distance, either near or distant. During traditional cataract surgeries, the focus of both eyes is adjusted for distant objects, and patients use reading glasses for near objects. Monofocal IOLs are the most commonly implanted type, making up a significant market share. The primary reason for their popularity is their lower cost compared to premium intraocular lenses. However, premium IOLs offer better visual function and greater spectacle independence. Despite their benefits, their adoption is low due to their high cost. The average cost for standard cataract surgery with a monofocal IOL is around USD3,500 per eye, while astigmatism-correcting IOLs cost nearly USD5,000 and presbyopia-correcting IOLs cost over USD5,900. Government reimbursement policies and lower prices make monofocal IOLs the preferred choice for many patients. The monofocal IOL segment is expected to dominate the global intraocular lens market due to these factors.

Research Analysis

The Intraocular Lens (IOL) market refers to the global industry dedicated to producing and supplying IOLs for use in cataract surgery and other ophthalmic procedures. IOLs are small, lens-like devices implanted in the eye to replace the natural lens removed during cataract surgery. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cataracts, particularly in the aging population, and the rise of minimally invasive surgeries. Age-related eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, presbyopia, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive errors including myopia, are major indications for IOL implantation. IOLs come in various types such as monofocal, premium multifocal, toric, and foldable lenses made of acrylic materials like Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), hydrophobic acrylic, and hydrophilic acrylic. Patents, insurance plans, and contract surgeries also influence the market dynamics. The diabetic population is a growing segment due to the high prevalence of cataracts and other eye diseases. Vision impairment caused by cataracts affects millions worldwide, making IOLs a vital solution for restoring sight.

Market Research Overview

The Intraocular Lens (IOL) market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of cataracts, particularly in the aging population. Age-related eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, presbyopia, and diabetic retinopathy are leading causes of vision impairment and blindness, driving the demand for IOLs. Minimally invasive surgeries and skilled ophthalmologists are making cataract surgery a preferred choice for patients. The market is segmented based on material, including acrylic materials like hydrophobic acrylic IOLs and silicone & collamer. Monofocal, premium, multifocal, and toric IOLs are popular types used to correct refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. Reimbursement policies, insurance plans, and affordable pricing are key factors influencing market growth. Telemedicine and contract surgeries are emerging trends in the market. Hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and eye research institutes are major end-users. The elderly population and diabetic population are significant consumer groups. Patents and intellectual property rights are crucial in this market. Optical IOLs, contact lenses, and glasses are alternative options for vision correction.

