Kuwait Shows Solidarity With Egypt, Rejects Israeli Premier's Remarks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs expressed, on Tuesday, its "solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt and rejection of remarks by Israeli Prime in a hopeless attempt to use Egypt's name to distract public opinion regarding crimes committed by the Israeli forces on a daily basis against Palestinian people".

In a statement, the Ministry said that "Israel tries to hinder joint mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States that aim to reach a ceasefire in Gaza".

"The State of Kuwait affirmed that it is standing side by side with Egypt in the face of the claims by the Israeli occupation, calling on the international community and the UN Security Council to take an action to stop ongoing violations committed by Israeli occupation against the region," the statement noted. (end)

