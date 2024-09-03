Dr. Maureen Spranza Selected As Top Private Music Educator Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maureen Spranza, professional educator, musician, artist, writer, and actor, was recently selected as Top Private Educator of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over three and a half decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Spranza has certainly proven herself as an expert in the field of music education. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Spranza is a professional educator, musician, artist, writer, and actor. She worked for as a private music teacher for seventeen years and with her students achieving significant recognition, including performances at Carnegie Hall. She worked as a music educator for twenty-three years in the San Lorenzo Unified School District during which time she wrote many articles on education. At the Alameda County Office of Education, she was an Alameda County representative to CTAP Technology Leadership Academy, a co-leader of staff development program for Grade 4-8 technology integration as well as received Gifted and Talented Certification for teaching and differentiating of instruction to children in the top 2% of IQ. For two summers she was a Fellow in the Industry Initiatives in Science and Math Education (iisme) and was an intranet web designer at Applied Materials in Santa Clara, CA and a business support architect at Synopsys, Sunnyvale. She was a Krause Center of Innovation Merit Cohort Participant (2005-2006) and Center of Innovation Fellow (2006 - 2009) at Foothill Observatory.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Spranza earned her Bachelor of Music in Jazz Composition and Arranging from Berklee College of Music. She then studied Jazz Studies at California Institute of the Arts before going back for her Master of Fine Arts in Electronic Music and Recording Media with an emphasis in Music Composition from Mills College. In 1999, Dr. Spranza obtained a Single Subject Clear Teaching Credential from Chapman University. She ultimately earned her PhD in Education from Capella University in 2013. She is currently working on a book called“Taxonomy of Educational Objectives: Intuitive Domain” based on her DissertationAfter completion of her Doctorate, Dr. Spranza was signed to Models, Inc. Agency and worked as an actor and model for companies such as Ross Dress for Less, Shiseido, CoolSculpting, the Japanese TV Show World's Astonishing News, and in Commercials for DirecTV and Frito-Lay Tostitos. Her art was in shown in San Francisco at 111 Minna Gallery and The Mint, Studio 23 in Alameda and the Autumn Lights Festival at the Gardens at Lake Merritt in Oakland.As a composer, Dr. Spranza received numerous awards including: Can Dee Color Sweet (2022) Second Place Composers Today State Contest MTAC Teacher's Teaching Piece and Certain Dream (2020) First Place Composers Today State Contest MTAC Teacher's Teaching Piece. In addition, she received numerous commendations including Big Muddy Film Festival. Carbondale, IL (1993) Silver Juror's Choice Award; Charlotte Film and Video Festival. Charlotte, NC (1993) Outstanding Film Award; Slice of Life Film and Video Festival. PA (1992) Director's Choice Award; 11th Annual Black Maria Film Festival. NJ (1992) Diplome D'Honneur, Festival de Film & des Realisateurs des Ecoles de Cinema, Nimes, France (1992) Certificate of Merit. Chicago International Film Festival; Chicago, IL (1991) Honorable Mention. Chicago International Children's Film Festival. IL (1991). As a saxophonist she performed on albums of other musicians, including Theory of Motion (Curious/Pogus, 1990) with Fred Lonberg-Holm, Selfish (LOE Gino-2020), Spiritual Stones (LOE Gino-2022), and I Wanna Rap for Sway (LOE Gino- 2023).Dr. Spranza's areas of expertise include but are not limited to music theory and composition, sound and audio design, music technology, instructional design, gifted and talented education, and intuition in education.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Spranza has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She received an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award (2020) for excelling as a musician for over twenty years. She received a Top Piano Teacher Award in 2021 and 2023 from Steinway & Sons. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Private Music Educator of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Spranza for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Spranza attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. 