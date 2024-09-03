Auburn University Is Serving Alabama's Rural Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Convenient, affordable access to housing, care and education can change the lives of those living in rural areas, and Auburn University is on a mission to build resilient communities throughout Alabama. Several programs bring Auburn's research and outreach work to rural areas across the state.

As part of the Rural Health Initiative, Auburn University nursing students gain hands-on experience by working shifts with Chambers County EMS in Chambers County, Alabama.

The university's Rural Health Initiative seeks to enhance access to health and wellness services and education, both in-person and through telehealth. This initiative, supported by Auburn Outreach and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System , is a collaborative effort involving a diverse group of faculty and staff. Telehealth emphasizes substance use disorder treatment, mental health and primary care with OnMed health care stations at six sites and telehealth carts at 10 sites. Additionally, the colleges of nursing, liberal arts, education, human sciences, veterinary medicine and pharmacy contribute significantly to face-to-face community service, bringing specialized expertise and hands-on support directly to communities in need. Their involvement ensures a comprehensive approach to addressing health and wellness issues and strengthens the initiative's impact on Alabamians.



The Harrison College of Pharmacy

partners with the Alabama State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)

to offer the AU-SHIP Medicare Outreach Program . Each fall, student pharmacists assist community members in selecting Medicare Advantage or Part D plans.

They deliver unbiased information about the plans available and help people aged 65 and older determine whether they qualify for a subsidy program to help cover out-of-pocket expenses.

Funded by the State of Alabama and now in its 19th year, the Rural Medicine Program (RMP) is a strategic collaboration between Auburn's College of Sciences and Mathematics and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Launched in 2006, the RMP aims to address the shortage of primary care physicians in rural Alabama by preparing students for medical school and encouraging their return to serve rural communities. The program includes a pre-matriculation year at Auburn, followed by medical training at UAB and hands-on clinical experience in Huntsville. This three-phase structure includes rigorous science courses, clinical mentorship and experiential learning, all designed to foster a strong commitment to rural medicine among students.



Housing

The College of Architecture, Design and Construction's Rural Studio is an off-campus design-build program in Newbern, Alabama. Since its founding in 1993, Rural Studio students and faculty have completed more than 220 projects, building homes, recreational facilities, a firehouse, a library and more for the residents of rural Hale County.

Through the program's Front Porch Initiative , innovative housing design plans generated by Rural Studio students and faculty are shared with community organizations around the country addressing the lack of affordable housing. Because many areas of the Black Belt lack wastewater treatment infrastructure due to the clay-based soil, Rural Studio recently expanded its housing efforts to include research on wastewater treatment options .

Education

The College of Education

and Auburn Outreach are working together on the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) Achieve initiative. This program is funded by an $18.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, awarded during the 2023-24 school year, to provide greater access and opportunities to more than 6,500 Alabama middle school students, serving students in districts where college and career readiness support is most needed. Over a span of seven years, these students will receive a college scholarship, enhanced support for higher education opportunities and assistance in navigating the college admissions process to help ensure greater post-secondary success.

In addition, Auburn's Government & Economic Development Institute (GEDI) is working to provide support for entrepreneurs, small businesses and local governments in rural communities, hosting trainings and workshops across Alabama.

GEDI partners with many municipalities and professional associations to host certification and credentialing programs for elected officials, community leaders and government employees, as well as programs focused on topics such as economic and community development, workforce development, retail strategies, business attraction and marketing. These programs help participants excel at their jobs, better serve their citizens and grow and strengthen their local communities and economies.

SOURCE Auburn University