Stree 2: 6 Famous HAUNTED Forts Of Rajasthan

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The movie 'Stree-2' is set in a haunted valley in Madhya Pradesh, but Rajasthan is also famous for its own haunted sites. From the infamous Bhangarh Fort to the historic Amer Fort in Jaipur, these locations are steeped in ghostly legends and chilling stories that have captivated many

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.