عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Janmashtami On 26Th Or 27Th August? Read On

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Janmashtami On 26Th Or 27Th August? Read On


9/3/2024 7:00:21 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Krishna Janmashtami, a major Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. This year, there's uncertainty about the festival's exact date. Discover the correct date, historical background, and significance of Janmashtami 2024

MENAFN03092024007385015968ID1108633061


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search