(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A statement was accepted on the conclusions of the international
conference on "Illegal Occupation of Mayotte Island of the Comoros
Union by France" held in Baku at the initiative of the Baku
Initiative Group.
Azernews presents the statement: "As participants of the
conference, we express our sincere thanks to the Baku Initiative
Group for organizing the event, and to the people of Azerbaijan for
their kind and friendly hospitality.
The event dedicated to the French-occupied island of Mayotte
allowed all interested parties to exchange views on the colonial
policy of the French government.
Historical Context:
On July 6, 1975, the Comoro Islands declared their independence.
Before that, in 1974, a referendum was held in the entire territory
of the Comoro Islands (including Mayotte), which strongly supported
the independence of Gamar.
New Gamar State On November 12, 1975, with the resolution of the
General Assembly of the United Nations No. 3385 (XXX), confirming
the necessity of respecting the unity and territorial integrity of
the Comoro State consisting of the islands of Anjouan, Grand Comor,
Mayotte and Moheli, the UN- was accepted unanimously.
In 1974, despite the will of the people of Comoro, France
insisted on holding another vote for Mayotte and in 1976 held an
illegal referendum on the island, contrary to resolution 3385
(XXX). This issue was brought to the attention of the UN Security
Council by the head of the State of Comoro, and on February 6,
1976, the Security Council adopted a draft resolution "holding such
a referendum is an interference in the internal affairs of Comoro"
and "requesting France to abandon the referendum in Mayotte"
(S/11967). gathered to review. France vetoed the draft resolution
and continued its colonial policy. As a result, Mayotte was
occupied by France.
The strategy of the French government to invalidate the legal
claims of the Gambian State regarding the illegal occupation of the
island of Mayotte by France, in other words, the deliberate
Frenchization of Mayotte:
- Appointing management staff of French origin to companies in
Mayotte;
- Significant development of basic infrastructure in Mayotte in
record time after more than half a century of inactivity;
- Application of French legislation in citizenship, religion,
land ownership and other areas;
- Mayotte island of Comoro, which caused multifaceted social
consequences and completed the robbery, became a department of
France;
- Mass migration of the French to Mayotte. However,
paradoxically, the inhabitants of the island of Mayotte are
encouraged to migrate to Reunion and France;
- Exercising unbearable pressure for acceptance of the actual
occupation of Comoro's Mayotte Island by the State of Comoro;
From this point of view, cooperation swings like a baton on
Comoro:
. In the framework of regional cooperation, Mayotte should be
treated as a Reunion at any cost;
. The acceptance of Comorians from an independent part of Gamar
as immigrants in Mayotte;
. Criminal visa protection introduced by French Prime Minister
Edouard Balladur, etc.
- Conducting an international communication campaign through
publications (geographic map, official diaries, etc.) that
completely ignore the fact that Mayotte is the island of Gamar, on
the one hand, and on the other hand, change the essence of the
principle of "the right of self-determination of peoples" and
generally do not follow the principle of inviolability of
borders;
- Making attempts to strengthen Mayotte's French status by
signing intergovernmental agreements;
- Placement of Mayotte department representatives (of Qamar
descent) with "diplomatic" status in embassies in Africa in order
to allow France to be represented in regional institutions: Indian
Ocean Commission, SADEC, COMESA, EASF, EAC, and others.
The above is not the final list!
The reaction of the international community:
The United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization
of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union have clearly and
unequivocally condemned France's presence in Mayotte with numerous
resolutions that strongly emphasize the violation of the national
unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Gambian
Union.
In connection with the above,
- We commemorate the 30,000 people who died as a result of
crossing the sea in Kwassa-kwassa and express our condolences to
all the families who lost their loved ones. "The world's largest
sea cemetery" is the result of the "Balladur criminal visa".
- We express our respect to all the brothers and sisters in
Mayotte who are resisting the policy of loss of cultural heritage
implemented by France in Mayotte while protecting their national
identity and culture.
- We strongly condemn once again the implementation of the
operation called "WUAMBUSHU" on the island of Comoro Mayotte.
Deportees are residents of their ancestral lands.
- We condemn France's colonialism on Mayotte Island, and we call
on all regional and sub-regional organizations, and patriotic
sovereign Pan-African movements to strongly condemn French colonial
policy.
- We demand that the French government respect the sovereignty
of the Gambian Union and immediately release the island of Mayotte,
which is an integral part of it.
- We call on the Secretary General of the United Nations, the
President of the African Union, the Secretary General of the
Organization of the Islamic Conference, the Secretary General of
the Arab League, the Chairman of the European Union Commission, and
the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement to organize an
international conference on Mayotte Island. In order to end the
illegal occupation of Mayotte by France, we call for the resumption
of the activities of the 7th Committee of the African Union and the
creation of groups of friends of Comoro within the other
organizations mentioned above.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108632314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.