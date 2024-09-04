Former Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh Bags BJP Ticket From Badshapur

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 4 (IANS) Hours after BJP leader and former Haryana Rao Narbir Singh announced that he is set to contest the October 5 Assembly from Badshahpur in Gurugram district, the first list of candidates announced by the party on Wednesday evening confirmed his assertion.

The first list of 67 candidates announced by the BJP names Narbir Singh as the party nominee from Badshapur.

Rao had earlier said that he would contest the elections on a ticket if the BJP ignores him.

Speaking to IANS at his office here, Singh said,“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has confirmed my ticket, so I am set to contest from Badshahpur. Me and my supporters have started preparations for the elections.”

Earlier in the day, a large number of Singh's supporters gathered at his residence to congratulated him on contesting the polls.

Rao also held a brief public gathering during which he asked his supporters to get ready for the election battle, and not waste money by putting up banners or ads and instead kick off his campaign on social media.

When asked why he was averse to contest as an Independent nominee if denied ticket by both the BJP and the Congress, Singh said, "I belong to a political family and my only aim is to serve the people. I was never involved in any controversy or corruption. I have some dignity and I did a lot of work when I was the MLA from Badshahpur... So I will only contest the elections on a national party ticket."

Keeping his options open, Singh had said a few days back,“I was certain last time too that I would get a ticket, but was denied at the eleventh hour. Still, I remained with the BJP.

“I did a lot of work during my tenure between 2014 and 2019 when I was made a minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government. While the party is still in power, not much development took place in Badshahpur between 2019 and 2024."

Singh added that the constituency has 5.16 lakh voters and he wants each of them to vote for him.

"I will build four hospitals, four markets, flyovers and bring other projects to the region (if elected)," he said.

Singh's public meeting was attended by several former councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and sarpanchs from different villages.

"We are very happy that Rao Narbir Singh is again being considered by the party because the BJP knows he is the only candidate who can win from Badshahpur," Kuldeep Yadav, the former councillor of Ward No. 24, told IANS.