Maha CM, Deputy CM Inspect Damages Caused To Crops Due To Heavy Rain In Latur

(MENAFN- IANS) Latur, Sep 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday inspected the damages caused to due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Udgir tehsil of Latur district, and assured that the will pay maximum compensation over and above the NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) norms.

Both Shinde and Fadnavis met the villagers and listened to their grievances on how devastating rain caused havoc in their fields.

The duo inspected the extensive damages caused to soybean and other crops due to the heavy rain in all the revenue circles of Udgir and Jalkot on September 2.

"The state government always stands firmly behind the farmers, and this time too we will help them by providing maximum compensation over and above the NDRF norms,'' Shinde said.

The Chief Minister also told the farmers that he has already given instructions to the divisional commissioners and district collectors to immediately conduct 'panchnamas' (ground assessment) and step up relief and rehabilitation works in the areas that have been badly hit by torrential rain and waterlogging.

"Ground assessment will be done on a war-footing and the government will provide financial assistance to the farmers at the earliest," Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde visited the farm lands damaged due to heavy rain in Manawat, Pathrudkar, and Selu tehsils in Parbhani district of Marathwada region and interacted with the affected farmers.

Munde assured the farmers that the state government will compensate for the damages.

He also said that the state government will provide help to the farmers for the erosion of soil in agricultural fields due to the heavy rain and waterlogging.

The Minister asked the Parbhani District Collector to immediately start 'panchnamas' along with the agriculture department and send the report at the earliest suggesting the needs for financial aid from the state government.