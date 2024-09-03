THE NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM ANNOUNCES JORDAN BRAND AS 2024 FREEDOM AWARD PRESENTING SPONSOR, HONORING SPIKE LEE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Memphis, TN, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the National Civil Rights Museum announced Jordan Brand (NIKE, Inc.) will be the Freedom Award presenting sponsor in 2024. Jordan Brand is key to the museum's connection to honoree Spike Lee and the Freedom Award.

Lee is an Academy Award-winning filmmaker whose groundbreaking work over 30 years has reshaped filmmaking and cinema. Raised in Brooklyn, NY, Lee has directed a diverse range of films, including "She's Gotta Have It," "Malcolm X," "Inside Man," and "BlacKkKlansman," earning him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. His recent works continue to captivate audiences with their bold storytelling.

Lee's connection to Jordan Brand dates to his role as the character Mars Blackmon in his 1986 movie“Do the Right Thing,” followed by the legendary marketing campaigns for the Air Jordan III featuring Spike in character as Blackmon.

“Spike is an integral member of the Jordan Family and someone who, like Michael and the Jordan Brand, represents greatness and inspires others to the same,” said Sarah Mensah, President, Jordan Brand. “We're thrilled to be partnering with this esteemed institution to recognize and celebrate his work and contributions.”

In 2020, Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan announced the 10-year, $100 million Black Community Commitment, a desire to take action where it is needed most. The Commitment incorporates investment in sustainable solutions to drive systemic change in the areas of economic and social justice, education and narrative change. The National Civil Rights Museum's mission aligns with their vision for a society with racial equity.

“One of the museum's key pillars include economic empowerment, which is an issue Jordan Brand is impacting through a number of community initiatives,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum President.“This announcement is timely as we observe Black Philanthropy Month. Our partnership with Jordan Brand proves that representation matters as we explore how benevolent business and corporate responsibility manifests in our society. Doing good is also good for business,” he said.

Joining Lee as Freedom Award honorees are XERNONA CLAYTON and SHERRILYN IFILL . This year's Freedom Award host is trailblazing rapper MC Lyte , and entertainment includes Grammy-nominated recording artist Deborah Cox .

The Freedom Award will be presented on October 17, 2024, at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN. The Pre-Award Gala is 5:30 pm at Halloran Centre; The Award Ceremony is 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now at the Orpheum Theatre. For more information and updates, visit freedomaward.org .

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM , located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 students annually. Serving as the new public square, the Museum is steadfast in its mission to honors and preserves the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's assassination. We chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

