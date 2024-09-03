Azerbaijan Discusses ACG & Shah Deniz Projects With Hungarian Companies
Minister of energy Parviz Shahbazov, who is on a visit to
Romania, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of
Hungary, Peter Sijarto, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry, in the meeting, the results of the
8th meeting of the ministers on the development and transfer of
green energy project, the activities of the joint venture, and
other necessary issues in the direction of the implementation of
the "Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor" were
exchanged. The role of the regional-level green energy project,
which strengthens the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and
Hungary, as well as energy security in Europe and expands energy
cooperation, was discussed.
Issues on the agenda of bilateral energy relations were also
touched upon in the meeting. The current state of cooperation with
the Hungarian MOL Group and MVM companies in the
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz projects was discussed.
During the conversation, the energy direction of the action
agenda of the COP29 event was also discussed.
