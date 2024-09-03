Azerbaijan Discusses ACG & Shah Deniz Projects With Hungarian Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) of Parviz Shahbazov, who is on a visit to Romania, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Sijarto, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry, in the meeting, the results of the 8th meeting of the ministers on the development and transfer of green energy project, the activities of the joint venture, and other necessary issues in the direction of the implementation of the "Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor" were exchanged. The role of the regional-level green energy project, which strengthens the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, as well as energy security in Europe and expands energy cooperation, was discussed.

Issues on the agenda of bilateral energy relations were also touched upon in the meeting. The current state of cooperation with the Hungarian MOL Group and MVM companies in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz projects was discussed.

During the conversation, the energy direction of the action agenda of the COP29 event was also discussed.