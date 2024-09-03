China To India: Discover The Top 7 Pearl-Producing Countries Worldwide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This article explores the top 7 pearl-producing countries, from India to Japan, providing insights into their production and significance in the global pearl market.

China:

The leading pearl producer globally, with over 1,000 years of pearl farming history. Renowned for its freshwater pearls, primarily from the southern provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Henan.

Japan: The second-largest pearl producer, famous for its Akoya pearls, which come in various colors like white, pink, green, and rose.

India: The third-largest pearl producer, with Hyderabad as its main pearl trading center, often called the City of Pearls. India is a leading exporter of pearls globally.

Indonesia: The fourth-largest pearl producer, known for producing some of the world's largest white and golden South Sea pearls. Its archipelago provides an ideal environment for cultivating high-quality pearls.



Australia: The fifth-largest pearl producer, with pearl farms yielding nearly three tons of white South Sea pearls annually. Australia boasts a long history of pearling and produces some of the world's most valuable cultured pearls, known for their whiteness and durability.

Philippines: The sixth-largest pearl producer, contributing to 15% of the world's South Sea pearls, approximately 3,200 pounds. The Philippines is renowned for its golden South Sea pearls and also produces white South Sea pearls. Most of its pearl farming is concentrated on the island of Palawan.

Vietnam: The seventh-largest pearl producer, with an estimated annual production of 2,000 kilograms. Vietnam is known for producing exquisite Akoya pearls, particularly rare blue Akoya pearls.