Flexit Enhances Content Library And Adds New AI-Powered Features

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt, a leader in digital and wellness experiences, is proud to announce continued enhancements to its Connected TrainingTM tool, a curated content library of over 1,000 fitness moves coupled with a unique workout builder.



Users can now access countless routines on command for any type of training. Alongside the enhanced content library, FlexIt's Class CreatorTM can assist with creating highly customized programs curated by certified trainers and AI to support the user's progress every step of the way.









Updates to Connected Training Include:



Enhanced Content Library: FlexIt's expanded library offers hundreds of workouts, elevating the interactive experience during live one-on-one virtual training sessions and providing users with seamless, on-demand routines to follow between sessions.

AI-Powered Classes Creator: The integration of AI in FlexIt's Class CreatorTM allows for real-time, dynamic training programs that adapt to users' progress and preferences, creating a more personalized and responsive fitness environment. Premium Music Overlay: The upgraded tool now features high-quality, energizing music options during AI workout classes, enriching the overall training atmosphere and helping clients stay focused and motivated.



The expansive content library is set to elevate FlexIt's live one-on-one virtual training sessions by enhancing the interactive experience with the added benefit of a fitness library that users can follow between live sessions. The integration of AI ensures that clients can receive real-time, dynamic training programs that adapt to their progress and preferences, offering continuous opportunities to keep them motivated and engaged asynchronously. The outcome is a more personalized and responsive training environment that effectively bridges the gap between live virtual sessions and curated workout programs. To try the new feature, new and incumbent FlexIt clients can contact ... .

About FlexIt:

FlexIt has revolutionized the fitness and wellness industry through cutting-edge technology, offering a holistic approach to well-being for consumers and enterprises. Our core solution centers around live, 1-on-1, two-way personal health and wellness sessions with fitness and wellness experts, accessible through both web and app platforms. FlexIt's platform goes beyond just fitness training, embracing well-being through nutrition coaching (led by registered nutritionists with a focus on weight loss), low-impact wellness activities (yoga, meditation, stretching, and dance), health coaching, and physical and occupational therapy (covering preventive, pre/post-natal, senior, and recovery), offering 28 health modalities on the platform.

Our innovative approach has earned us recognition within the industry. FlexIt has been selected for the Best Budget-Friendly Coaching App of 2023 by Women's Health, the Best Personal Trainer Apps of 2023 by Forbes, and the Best Fitness Apps in 2023 by Oprah Daily and has been awarded by Men's Health, Inc. 5000, US News & World Report, among many others.

