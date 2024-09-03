Spokes Digital To Participate In NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Spokes Digital, the leading cannabis digital marketing agency in the USA, is proud to announce that its CEO, Varun Patel, and Chief Growth Officer, Lauren Laplante, will attend the 5th Annual New Jersey Cannabis (NECANN) on September 6-7, 2024. The event will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



As the largest B2B cannabis event in New Jersey, NECANN 2024 is expected to attract over 200 exhibitors and more than 4,000 attendees, including license holders, medical dispensaries, suppliers, cultivators, investors, entrepreneurs, and ancillary businesses. This year's convention, partnered with 420NJevents, promises to be one of the most significant industry events in the northeast.



“We are excited to be part of NECANN NJ 2024, a key event for the rapidly growing cannabis industry in New Jersey,” said Varun Patel, CEO of Spokes Digital.“Our participation underscores our commitment to supporting cannabis businesses through innovative digital marketing solutions that drive growth and success in this dynamic market.”



Lauren Laplante, Chief Growth Officer of Spokes Digital, added,“NECANN provides an excellent platform to connect with industry leaders, explore new opportunities, and showcase our expertise in cannabis digital marketing. We look forward to engaging with the community and contributing to the continued development of the cannabis sector in New Jersey and beyond.”



Attendees can meet Varun Patel and Lauren Laplante at NECANN NJ 2024 to learn more about Spokes Digital's cutting-edge digital marketing services tailored for the cannabis industry. The event will occur at the Atlantic City Convention Center from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7.



For more information about Spokes Digital and their participation in NECANN NJ 2024, please visit or contact ...



About Spokes Digital



Spokes Digital is the USA's leading cannabis digital marketing agency, specializing in data-driven marketing strategies that help cannabis businesses achieve their growth objectives. Focusing on SEO, PPC, social media, and content marketing, Spokes Digital provides comprehensive solutions to drive traffic, increase brand visibility, and enhance customer engagement for cannabis brands nationwide.



