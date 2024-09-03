Gangster Kannu Gujjar Tries To Flee From Police Custody In Jalandhar; Sustains Bullet Injuries

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 3 (IANS) In a major action by the Jalandhar Commissionerate against organised crime, notorious gangster Jaskaran Gujjar, alias Kannu, sustained bullet injuries on his leg on Tuesday while attempting to escape from police custody in Jalandhar.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav.

Kannu Gujjar, who is a key associate of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was arrested from Rampur Billran in Garhshankar.

The development came close on the heels of arresting another member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang identified as Naveen, alias Kaka, after a brief encounter on August 27, leading to the recovery of one pistol and 1 kg heroin from his possession.

DGP Yadav said a police team in Jalandhar was taking Kannu Gujjar to the place where he claimed to have concealed arms and ammunition.

“Upon reaching the location, the gangster tried to escape from police custody by opening fire using a pistol retrieved from the spot, which made the police open retaliatory fire to stop him from fleeing, resulting in gunshot injuries,” the DGP said, adding that the accused was critically injured in the encounter and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (Jalandhar) Swapan Sharma said police teams have recovered eight pistols, including six .32 bore and one .30 bore guns, along with 55 cartridges and eight magazines kept concealed at the spot.

The accused has been facing at least eight FIRs for heinous crimes, he said, adding that the incident is being investigated forensically and scientifically.

A case has already been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Basti Bawa Khel police station in Jalandhar.

Notably, 10 associates of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria have been arrested along with the recovery of 16 weapons in the past 10 days.