GLOBO Research Evaluates AI Technologies For Medical Interpretation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings reveal advantages and limitations in provider-patient conversations

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBO Language Solutions , the leading B2B provider of translation and interpreting services, announced the availability today of its "AI-Powered Medical Interpretation Study: Insights for Leaders." Research findings are expected to aid hospital and health system leaders who strive to scale linguistic services for their increasingly diverse, geographically dispersed limited English proficiency (LEP) patient populations.

Downloadable here , GLOBO's three-month research project sheds light on the advantages and limitations of AI transcription, translation, and speech technologies for use in provider-patient conversations. AI researchers evaluated AI interpretation in different use cases across care settings with modern generative AI large language models (LLMs) and their multimodal variants, focusing on the ability of the AI interpreter tools to handle patient care coordination with accuracy and compassion.

The following is a sampling of the study's findings:



Some language models were unable to manage multiple languages at a time. If a patient speaks to a healthcare professional in their preferred language while the provider speaks in English simultaneously, the language model might ignore the alternative language and only interpret the English speech.

Models are unable to assess the importance of uncertainty. Unlike a human interpreter, AI lacks a common-sense filter to ask for clarity in a statement. For example, if the language model mishears a prescription dosage. In this case, there is no parameter for the model to assess the accuracy of the statement, which could lead to adverse consequences if not corrected. Models may produce hallucinations. Sometimes, LLMs can hallucinate speech, repeat syllables, or unintentionally create audio artifacts, such as yawns, which can affect the interpretation output.

GLOBO CEO Dipak Patel emphasized that the study's findings are but a snapshot in time.

"As the LLMs are trained better, we believe that this performance will vastly improve, resulting in reliable AI solutions with sustainable value for the language and interpretation business," he said. "AI tools are evolving rapidly. Language models continuously learn and finetune to create better outputs and user experiences."

GLOBO's first randomized prospective evaluation in AI medical interpreting comes at a time when U.S. migration and linguistic diversity are at record highs, and AI tools are transforming multiple areas of healthcare. Many healthcare organizations are grappling with how to accommodate their growing patient communities, especially in rural areas where inadequate access to healthcare is an issue.

GLOBO's "AI-Powered Medical Interpretation Study: Insights for Health Leaders" identifies the need to communicate effectively in multiple – even hundreds of – languages to impact health outcomes and increase preventative care.

"Accurate, empathetic, and transparent communication is not just a convenience – it is a national imperative for the accessible and equitable delivery of high-quality care," Patel noted. "Communicating in a LEP patient's preferred language helps to overcome language barriers and poor health literacy. Study after study shows treatment adherence is higher, errors are reduced, regulatory compliance is on track, and the patient experience is elevated.”

As AI-powered interpretation tools become more prevalent, Patel emphasized that it's time to evaluate their potential and limitations. "We expect our research to become a guiding informational resource, helping providers identify the right combination of AI tools for the most accurate and empathetic interpretation, which improves the patient-provider experience," he said.

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO") is ranked in Nindzi's 2023 top 10 U.S. healthcare interpreting companies facilitating effective patient communication between healthcare providers and LEP patients. The company manages an independent global network of more than 8,000 linguists who speak 430+ languages and dialects. GLOBO supports leading healthcare organizations across the country through on-demand audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting; actionable insights; and translation of documents, emails, texts, and chats in a single AI-powered platform. GLOBO has been listed on the Inc. 500|5000 eight times and is a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation Magazine's annual Innovator Awards Program. Become a fan of GLOBO on Facebook , follow us on X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

CONTACT: Angela Jenkins Angela Jenkins & Associates LLC for GLOBO 303-877-0115 ...