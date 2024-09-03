Over 100 Noida Housing Society Residents Fall Ill, Water Contamination Suspected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hundreds of residents of society Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West have fallen ill, reportedly due to contaminated water.

Children were the most affected among the ill people, showing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

The issue came to light when residents were discussing water shortage on a WhatsApp group on Monday evening, said a report by news agency PTI citing a resident of Supertech Eco village 2.



“One resident mentioned that his child had diarrhoea and vomiting. Soon after, another resident reported the same symptoms in their child, and more people began sharing similar experiences. It quickly became evident that hundreds of residents had fallen ill,” the resident told PTI.

A second resident suggested that water contamination might be the cause, as the society's water tanks were cleaned a few days ago.“Water is the common factor in all households. A local doctor in the society's mart, who was approached by several families, confirmed infections among the patients,” the second resident said, as per the PTI report.

According to the society residents, the number of affected individuals has crossed 100.

However, the local health department has said that it is yet to determine the exact figure and the cause of the illnesses.

“Our teams are currently at the society for inspection and to address the complaints. Health teams also visited the society last night after we began receiving reports from there. I have requested a report from the teams, and once I receive it, the situation will be clearer,” Gautam Buddh Nagar chief medical officer Dr Sunil Sharma told PTI

on Tuesday morning.

According to a report by Times of India, more than 200 residents fell ill on Monday due to water contamination.



Supertech Eco Village 2, one of the largest group housing societies in Greater Noida West, has around 20 high-rise towers.

Each tower has approximately 150 flats.