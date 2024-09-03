The Japanese Way: 5 Practices For A Happier And Prosperous Life

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Japanese culture is renowned for a wide range of methods that can undoubtedly improve one's quality of life. In order to help you live a joyful and stress-free life, we have compiled some of the best Japanese hidden tips.

Japan is one of the most well-liked nations in the world, particularly for its way of life and culture.

It's also noteworthy to see that Japan has the highest percentage of their population over 100 years old. Genes certainly play a role, but healthy habits and lifestyle decisions also matter a lot.

Furthermore, Japanese culture is well known for a variety of techniques that may definitely raise one's standard of living. We've put together a list of some of the greatest secret Japanese ideas to help you have a happy and stress-free life.

1. Ikigai

Ikigai is a traditional Japanese philosophy that emphasises seeking things that bring tranquilly, contentment, self-acceptance, and joy in the small things rather than pursuing quick satisfaction and having a beneficial influence on the world. This philosophy encourages people to achieve happiness and fulfilment in life.





2. Sipping some green tea

Owing to its high polyphenol content, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, green tea, a traditional Japanese beverage, is becoming more and more well-known worldwide. It prevents chronic disorders by protecting against cell degeneration and promoting a healthy gut flora.

3. Social life

Japanese individuals report improved physical and mental health as they age because of their strongly ingrained social connections, which encourage regular social engagements and support groups.

4. Healthy food

The Japanese "hara hachi bu" diet promotes health and exercise by treating the body like a shrine and outlawing harmful items like alcohol and tobacco. Sweet potatoes are a fantastic source of antioxidants and the major supply of fresh fruits, vegetables, and legumes in this low-calorie diet.

5. Eating slowly

In Japan, eating meals as a family encourages communication and socialisation. People eat slowly and properly chew their food in order to promote better digestion and prevent feeling rushed to get up from the table.