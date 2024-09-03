RG Kar Hospital's Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 Others Sent To 8-Day CBI Custody In Corruption Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A special CBI court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and three others to 8-day CBI custody a day after their arrest in connection with alleged irregularitie at the state-run facility.

Earlier on Monday, the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged and financial misconduct at run institute.

| Why did the CBI arrest Sandip Ghosh and 3 others in RG Kar Hospital rape probe?

All the four accused will be produced before the Special CBI Court again on September 10.

The three other accused arrested in the case are identified as Biplav Singha (a vendor), Suman Hazar (a vendor), and the additional security to Ghosh, Afsar Ali.

According to media reports, the CBI had requested for 10 days of custody; however, the special CBI court granted custody for only eight days.

| RG Kar case: Bengal govt trying to save accused, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

“We have just arrested four people. There is a large nexus that needs to be exposed, and hence we are asking for their interrogation. We need their custody to unearth the entire nexus,” Hindustan Times quoted the CBI requesting the Alipore Judges court.

Earlier today, doctors from B.R. Singh Hospital, Eastern Railway conducted the medical tests of Ghosh and three others arrested in the corruption case.

| Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Was RG Kar crime scene altered? Police say...

The former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court , which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

It is important to note that on August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.















