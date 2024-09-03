Karger Publishers Provides Broader Access To Medical Ebook Collection In France

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thirty-eight new medical titles are now available under French national licence through a new agreement with CollEx-Persée.

- Christian Box, Head of Academic & Research Markets at Karger PublishersBASEL, SWITZERLAND, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karger Publishers is pleased to announce that 38 new medical eBook titles are available under French national licence, as part of the GIS CollEx-Persée acquisitions program. This project to acquire Karger's eBooks on was led by Université Paris Cité, Université Toulouse III-Paul Sabatier and Abes, with the support of the Couperin consortium and INIST-CNRS.The collection of 133 medical eBooks from Karger Publishers acquired by the national library network CollEx-Persée in 2020 has been updated and expanded to include 38 medical eBook titles published between 2020 and 2023. They were recently selected by a panel of researchers to augment the 2015-2019 collection previously purchased.All higher education and research institutions in France, as well as the Bibliothèque Nationale de France, now have access to a total of 171 volumes on the Karger platform.“Making research more easily accessible is our highest priority,” says Christian Box, Head of Academic & Research Markets at Karger Publishers.“This new agreement underscores our commitment to serve the broader medical community through high-quality content from which everyone can benefit.”The agreement with the CollEx-Persée acquisitions program is an important step toward broadening the readership of high-quality medical content, thereby serving the scientific research community by guaranteeing perpetual access to the acquired content.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit kargerAbout CollEx-PerséeCollEx-Persée is a national network for cooperation between libraries, the aim of which is to promote documents useful for scientific research and to encourage access to them by the research community. Created in 2017, it is the successor to the network of centres for the acquisition and dissemination of scientific and technical information (CADIST), and highlights exceptional collections and holdings through the“collections of excellence” (CollEx) label.For more information, please visit Collex-Persée

