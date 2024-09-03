Amicus Therapeutics Announces Participation At The SSIEM 2024 Annual Symposium
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced that five posters across its development programs will be included at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) 2024 Annual Symposium , being held September 3-6, 2024 in Porto, Portugal.
Poster Sessions:
Fabry Disease:
Abstract Title: FollowME Fabry Pathfinders registry: patient-reported outcomes in a cohort of patients on migalastat treatment for at least two years (Poster #21180)
Presenter: Aleš Linhart, D.Sc., Charles University and General University Hospital in Prague, Prague, Czech Republic Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
Abstract Title: Quality of life of migalastat-treated adolescents with Fabry disease: results from the ASPIRE study and open-label extension (Poster #21202)
Presenter: Amarilis Sanchez-Valle, MD, University of South Florida Health, Tampa, U.S.A. Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
Abstract Title: Exploring the journey of patients living with Fabry disease in Poland (Poster #20789)
Presenter: Anna Moskal, The Association of Families with Fabry Disease, Wroclaw, Poland Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
Pompe Disease:
Abstract Title: Post-baseline outcomes of the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme registry for cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #20863)
Presenter: Elaine Murphy, MD, University College London Hospitals, London, U.K. Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Guided Poster Walk: Thursday, September 5, 12:10 – 1:40 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
Abstract Title: Miglustat: a first-in-class enzyme stabilizer for late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #20873)
Presenter: Mark Roberts, MD, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Greater Manchester Neurosciences Centre, Manchester, U.K. Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
For more information on the SSIEM 2024 Annual Symposium, please visit ssiem2024.org .
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on X and LinkedIn .
CONTACTS:
Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
(609) 662-3809
Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
...
(609) 662-5079
FOLD–G
MENAFN03092024004107003653ID1108630398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.