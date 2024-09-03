Santiago’S Rise: South America’S New Top City For Urban Exploration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santiago de Chile now stands as South America's premier urban destination, earning top honors at the World Awards 2024.



Over the past ten years, Chile has consistently been celebrated as the leading adventure spot on the continent.



This year, Santiago surprised many by surpassing Quito, Ecuador, which had won the title in the previous four editions, except for 2021.



In the first six months of 2024, Santiago welcomed over 1.2 million foreign tourists. This was a 38.2% increase compared to last year.



The majority of these visitors, coming from Brazil, Argentina, and the USA, spent several days exploring the city.







Rodrigo Guendelman, journalist and creator of Santiago Adicto, insists that the best way to discover Santiago is on foot, with curiosity.



The General Cemetery in Santiago, located in the Recoleta area, covers 86 hectares, with 28 recognized as a historical monument.



It holds the graves of many of Chile 's past presidents and famous figures like Violeta Parra and Víctor Jara. Established in 1821 by Bernardo O'Higgins, it ranks as one of the most beautiful cemeteries in Latin America, and according to some, in the world.

Historical Highlights in Santiago

The cemetery is home to over 200 sculptures, including marble works by Rebeca Matte, Chile's first prominent female sculptor. Her piece 'Ad Lucem' depicts the expulsion from paradise.



Other notable sculptures by Samuel Román, a National Art Prize winner in 1964, and architecturally significant mausoleums designed by Italian architect Tebaldo Brugnoli enhance the cemetery's allure.



Shade-providing trees such as magnolias, araucarias, jacarandas, elms, cypresses, and palms flourish around the graves. These trees offer relief when temperatures in Santiago soar above 30 degrees in the summer.



In the Yungay neighborhood, where President Gabriel Boric currently resides, the cultural scene is vibrant. Founded in the 19th century, Yungay was one of the first urbanized areas of the capital.



The Museo Taller, opened in 2018 by entrepreneur Francisco Dittborn, connects four early 20th-century houses.



The museum celebrates carpentry, merging hands-on learning with a collection of over 800 tools. Marcela Bañados, the curator, describes it as a hands-on museum where visitors engage directly with the exhibits.



A short walk from the Museo Taller is the Peluquería Francesa. Founded in 1868, it originally served as a barbershop.

Santiago's Culinary and Cultural Gems

Two decades ago, Cristián Labaud transformed it into a restaurant without losing the classic charm of its barbershop roots. Diners can enjoy dishes like chicken in wine, cow tongue in almond sauce, and duck à l'orange.



In the upscale El Golf neighborhood, the blend of ancient mansions and modern skyscrapers is striking.



Interdesign, a design store on Isidora Goyenechea Street, showcases European contemporary design pieces like Michele de Lucchi's Tolomeo lamp and Gerrit Rietveld's The Red Blue Chair.



Boragó, a restaurant in the Vitacura area, ranks 29th among the world's best restaurants for the second year. Founded in 2007 by chef Rodolfo Guzmán, it focuses on seasonal menus that highlight Chile's sea and land flavors.



Guzmán's approach involves using ancient cooking methods and local ingredients to celebrate Chilean culture.



In winter, Boragó 's menu features unique dishes like grilled picoroco, tenderized jibia with a mushroom cocktail, and Kra Kra fish from Easter Island.



Every dish is paired with rainwater from Valdivia and local wines. Chef Guzmán emphasizes that these original ingredients offer over 300 flavor possibilities.



Santiago's rich historical narrative, combined with its cultural dynamism and culinary innovations, confirms its rising status as a must-visit urban destination in South America.

