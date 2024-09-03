Kerala: 2 Women Killed After Fire Breaks Out At Insurance Office In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out at the office of the New India Assurance Company, a central public sector enterprise, located in Pappanamcode on Tuesday (Sep 03). Tragically, two women lost their lives in the incident. The deceased include Vaishnavi, an employee of the company, and another woman who had come to the office. Both bodies were charred to death, unfortunately.

The fire department was alerted around 1:30 pm. Eyewitnesses reported that the blaze started on the second floor of the building located at the signal junction in Pappanamcode. Local residents mentioned that an insurance company operated on that floor.

However, the businesses on the ground floor, near the roadside, were unaffected. Locals quickly responded with rescue efforts, but eyewitnesses reported that the fire spread rapidly. The windows of the office shattered due to the intense heat, and the office's furniture and other items were completely gutted in the fire.