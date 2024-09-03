The Buckingham Murders Trailers OUT: Kareena Kapoor Starrer Promises To Keep You On The Edge [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated trailer for 'The Buckingham Murders', featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has finally dropped. This mystery thriller, which has been creating buzz for quite some time, has only fueled fans' excitement with the trailer's release. Set to hit theaters on September 13, the also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

The trailer opens with Kareena Kapoor's character deeply involved in investigating a case. She is seen interrogating individuals about a mysteriously murdered child. Kapoor's portrayal as a determined detective delving deeper into the mystery is striking, showcasing her intense performance. Sharing the trailer link on social media, Kareena expressed her excitement, stating that the trailer is now available, and reminded fans that 'The Buckingham Murders' will be in cinemas on September 13. Fans quickly responded with praise and enthusiasm.

Prior to the trailer launch, Kareena shared numerous photos from the film. In a recent discussion during Netflix's The Actors' Roundtable 2023, she provided insights into her role in 'The Buckingham Murders'. She revealed that her character is a grieving mother, whose journey begins with a tragic incident where her child is shot in the opening scene. This tragedy propels her into becoming a detective. Fleeing her hometown, she arrives in a new city, where she is faced with solving a complex case.

Kareena shared that she loved playing the role, especially since it marked her first time portraying a detective, a genre she is passionate about. She acknowledged that the role was challenging due to the character's intense grief, which made her uncomfortable, yet she also found joy in the experience. Kareena described it as a career-defining role and one of the best characters she has played. She even mentioned requesting the director to extend it into a four-part series because she did not want to part with the character.

'The Buckingham Murders' received widespread praise following its global premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023. The film was later showcased at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in October, further building anticipation for its theatrical release.