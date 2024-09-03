CM Dhami Launches BJP's Membership Drive In Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, Sep 3 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the BJP's membership drive 'Sangathan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' in the state on Tuesday and renewed his membership at the BJP office here.

BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, and Minister Satpal Maharaj were present on the occasion.

Issuing a toll-free number-8800002024, the Chief Minister said existing and new members can make a missed call on this number to begin their association or renew their membership with the party.

After renewing his party membership, he thanked the BJP state president and said, "The drive will expand our organisation. We will try to reach out to everyone with this membership drive."

Bhatt said, "Today, we have launched the membership drive in the state. Tomorrow, we will launch it at the district level. BJP MPs, MLAs and other public representatives will make at least 20 new people members of the party every Sunday this year."

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also launched BJP's membership drive in the state on Tuesday.

Assam CM shared a photo on social media platform X and said, "With immense pleasure and pride, I enrolled as a member of BJP at A.B Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati. Proud to be a Member of the world's largest political party."

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's national membership campaign from the party headquarters in New Delhi.

After PM Modi renewed his membership, other senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also did the same.

The campaign is structured in phases: The first phase will conclude on September 25, followed by the second phase from October 1 to 15, and an active membership drive from October 16 to 31.

The national membership campaign will set membership targets for each unit, from booth to state levels, based on the party's performance in the recent elections.