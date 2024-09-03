Amir Meets Speaker Of The Swedish Parliament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Tuesday with His Excellency Andreas Norlén, Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, at the Riksdag headquarters in the capital, Stockholm.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, and exchanged experiences in relevant fields, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.

His Highness the Amir toured the Parliament building, during which he listened to a narration about the history of the Swedish Parliament and its development over the years.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, and from the Swedish side, a number of members of Parliament.