TMC MLA Lovely Maitra In Trouble After 'Butchers' Comment On Doctor Protests

Trinamool (TMC ) MLA Arundhati Maitra, widely known as Lovely Maitra, has landed in hot water after allegedly calling doctors protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital 'butchers', citing the impact of their strike on poor seeking healthcare.

In videos posted on the social site X (formerly known as Twitter), BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala raised the issue with Maitra's statements, writing,“TMC MLA Lovely Maitra compares protesting Doctors to butchers. She also happens to be wife of an IPS in Kolkata who have been issuing notices and summons to doctors.”

“Why so much hate against protesting doctors ? Just because they are holding Mamata Govt and her police force accountable?” he questioned.

He also took a jab at the TMC, asking whether the party would "sack or defend her (Maitra)" like the former principal of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the alleged rape and murder of a resident trainee doctor took place on August 9.

In the video posted by Poonawala, the TMC MLA from Sonarpur South assembly seat of the South 24 Parganas district can be heard speaking in Bangla at a recent party programme.

“Doctors are turning into butchers in the name of protests . The poor and underprivileged people who come from interior parts, rural areas of Bengal, seek medical treatment at government hospitals. Those who cannot afford treatment at private hospitals are suffering. They are not being treated. Are they (doctors) human? Is this humane?” she purportedly said in Bangla, as per a Hindustan Times report.