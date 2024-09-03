First Direct Freight Train From Ulyanovsk To Azerbaijan Set For Late September
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
For the first time, a direct freight train on the Ulyanovsk
(Russian Federation) - Baku (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) route is
set to depart at the end of September. Azernews
reports, citing TASS, that Alexey Russkikh, the governor of the
Ulyanovsk region, shared this update during a meeting on the
region's comprehensive development.
According to Governor Russkikh, the inaugural
Ulyanovsk-Baku-Astara freight block train will operate under the
Middle Volga-Caspian-Persian Gulf corridor initiative. The train
will consist of at least 70 specially modified wagons, including
closed tanks and bunker-type wagons.
Each train will have the capacity to transport 3,500 tons of
various goods, including products from the agro-industrial complex,
wood processing, and other industrial goods. Governor Russkikh also
mentioned that there are plans to reload the train with products
manufactured in Azerbaijan, Iran, and neighboring countries.
"I would like to note that the export train will be the first
train moving in this direction since the time of the Soviet Union,"
Russkikh emphasized.
The launch of this freight train is the result of agreements
with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and the coordinated
efforts of Russian and Azerbaijani railway institutions, with
support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian
Federation and other organizations.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108629879
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.