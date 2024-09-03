Global Micellar Water Market Size To Worth USD 5.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.29%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Micellar Water Size was Valued at USD 3.15 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Micellar Water Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Clarins, Garnier LLC, Byphasse, Proctor & Gamble, Shiseido Company, Limited, Unilever, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Kenvue, RENÉE Cosmetics Private Limited, Simple Skincare, Johnson & Johnson, Delta Brands Inc., Natura& Co., L'Oréal S.A., Bioderma Laboratories, Estee Lauder Corporation, Kao Corporation, and other key companies.

New York, United States , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Micellar Water Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.15 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.29% during the projected period.









Micellar water is a skincare product used to remove impurities and makeup from the skin. Micellar water is a gentle cleansing product with very mild detergent molecules suspended in water. It removes dirt and oil from the skin, leaving it clean without the need for soap or water, and harsh scrubbing or rinsing. It can gently cleanse, hydrate, and tone the skin in a single step.

There has been increasing demand for versatile skincare solutions in recent years, due to the busy lifestyle. Other factors driving the market growth include the rise in the e-commerce sector and its virality on social media. However, the global micellar water market might face some challenges like high competition in the skincare industry, high cost of good quality micellar water, etc.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Micellar Water Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Eye Makeup Remover, Face Makeup Remover, Lip Makeup Remover, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, E-commerce, and Others), By End-User (Men and Women), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The face makeup remover segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global micellar water market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global micellar water market is divided into eye makeup remover, face makeup remover, lip makeup remover, and others. Among these, the face makeup remover segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global micellar water market during the projected timeframe. This is because face makeup removers are widely used as a part of daily skincare routine. Also, the skin collects dirt and oil during the day, which should be removed at night for clear and hydrated skin. Micellar water can remove dirt, oil, and makeup from the face without irritating it. It also offers multi-use benefits like cleansing, toning, and hydrating.

The e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global micellar water market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the global micellar water market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, e-commerce, and others. Among these, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global micellar water market during the projected timeframe. The rapid growth is because of the increasing adoption of the internet and smartphones. E-commerce platforms offer the convenience of shopping anytime and anywhere, thus saving time. They also offer a wide variety of products along with reviews and competitive pricing. Moreover, the rise of social media and beauty influencers is influencing consumer buying preferences.

The women segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global micellar water market during the projected timeframe.

Based on end-user, the global micellar water market is divided into men and women. Among these, the women segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global micellar water market during the projected timeframe.

This is mainly because of the high demand for beauty, skincare and cosmetic products among female consumers. Micellar water fits easily into women's extensive skincare routine. Also, most products and their marketing are targeted toward women in the beauty and personal care industry.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global micellar water market over the forecast period .

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global micellar water market over the forecast period. This region's market is driven by the presence of leading market players, the adoption of new products among customers, widespread retail networks, and easy availability of micellar water in supermarkets, specialty stores, and pharmacies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global micellar water market during the forecast period. This is because of the large beauty and skincare industries, in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Other factors further boosting the adoption of convenient and effective skincare solutions are the region's youthful demographic, coupled with growing urbanization and aspiration for a better lifestyle.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Micellar Water Market include Clarins, Garnier LLC, Byphasse, Proctor & Gamble, Shiseido Company, Limited, Unilever, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Kenvue, RENÉE Cosmetics Private Limited, Simple Skincare, Johnson & Johnson, Delta Brands Inc., Natura& Co., L'Oréal S.A., Bioderma Laboratories, Estee Lauder Corporation, Kao Corporation, and other key companies.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, Nivea's new duo of micellar water formulas are infused with serum for deep cleansing and thorough makeup removal without the need for rubbing, all while fortifying the skin with essential ingredients to maximize its hydration, freshness, and defense abilities.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Micellar Water Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Micellar Water Market, By Product Type



Eye Makeup Remover

Face Makeup Remover

Lip Makeup Remover Others

Global Micellar Water Market, By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

E-commerce Others

Global Micellar Water Market, By End-User



Men Women

Global Micellar Water Market, Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

