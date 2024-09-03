RF-Over-Fiber Market To Accrue USD 1 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RF-Over-Fiber size is expected to register 8% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by research and development in fiber optics.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF-Over-Fiber is projected to be worth USD 1 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The strong demand for higher in telecommunications is boosting the adoption of RF-over-fiber (RFoF) technology, especially in applications necessitating the transmission of high-frequency signals, such as in microwave communication and fiber-deep architectures. Of late, numerous telecom operators are increasingly integrating RFoF technology into their expanding fiber optic networks to facilitate the smooth transmission of RF signals over fiber whilst catering to services ranging from broadband to cable TV.

Rapid advancements in optical components, including low-loss fibers and high-efficiency lasers, are enhancing the performance of RFoF systems. For example, in October 2023, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. rolled out the first-ever mass-production of 2C Z-PLUS FiberTM ULL”, its ultra-low loss, multi-core fiber. The increasing use of higher frequency bands, such as the Ka-band and millimeter-wave frequencies, in various applications is also boosting the uptake of RFoF technology to effectively handle these frequencies.

X-band to record higher preference

The X-band frequency band segment in the RF-over-fiber market generated notable revenue in 2023 and is estimated to register notable growth by 2032. X-band supports higher data rates, making it suitable for applications that require the transmission of large amounts of data, such as complex radar signals, high-definition video, and detailed remote sensing data. The ability of RFoF systems to transmit X-band signals over long distances with minimal loss is also important in large-scale and distributed systems, such as satellite ground stations and military communication networks.

Increasing adoption for navigation

In terms of application, the RF-over-fiber market from the navigation segment is poised to account for a considerable CAGR through 2032. Coastal surveillance systems utilize RFoF to relay radar and navigational signals from distant antennas to central control rooms. This capability is crucial for monitoring and directing ships, thereby ensuring their safe navigation through coastal waters. For sizable ships and maritime vessels, this technology adeptly transmits radar signals across the extensive distances of the ship's infrastructure. This functionality facilitates real-time monitoring of adjacent waters, significantly assisting in collision avoidance and navigation.

North America to offer lucrative growth opportunities

North America RF-over-fiber market size will record a significant revenue share by 2032 on account of the rapid development of smart cities. The military and defense sectors of the region are increasingly adopting RFoF technology for secure, high-frequency communication systems as they offer advantages, such as reduced electromagnetic interference (EMI) and improved signal integrity. The growing need for data centers to handle massive amounts of data traffic will also influence regional market growth.

RF-Over-Fiber Market Participants

Some of the prominent RF-over-fiber industry players are Coherent Corp., RF Optic, Inc., DEV Systemtechnik GmbH, Global Foxcom, EMCORE Corporation, HUBER+SUHNER AG, and Syntonics LLC. These firms are focused on new product developments and partnership strategies to proliferate their offerings. For example, in May 2022, pure-play DAS firm Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) launched its new fiber-to-the-edge low power remote (LPR) unit for the ADXV Series DAS at the Connect (X) 2024.

