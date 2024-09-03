Rusted Mortar Shell Destroyed In Controlled Explosion In J&K's Samba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Samba/Jammu- The Border Security Force on Tuesday destroyed a rusted mortar shell found in a border village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

BSF noticed the mortar shell in an open field during patrolling at Chachwal village in the Ghagwal sector around 8 am, they said.

The mortar shell was safely destroyed in a controlled explosion around 8.45 am, the officials added.