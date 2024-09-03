Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & SPA Celebrates Saudi National Day With Special Offers For Saudi Guests

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Family-friendly 'Side by Side' program featuring unique bonding experiences this Saudi National Day. Exclusive food packages for families visiting from the Kingdom.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3rd September 2024 – Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is delighted to announce an enticing offer for guests celebrating Saudi National Day. As Saudi Arabia marks its 94th National Day, the resort invites Saudi travelers to indulge in a luxurious escape to paradise. Nestled on the picturesque Furanafushi Island in North Male Atoll, the resort is surrounded by turquoise waters and white sandy beaches, offering beautifully designed accommodations. Perfect for a quick getaway, the resort boasts the convenience of a complimentary 15-minute speedboat transfer from the airport. The prime location is further enhanced by a range of recreational activities, including diving, snorkeling, and jet-skiing, as well as a diverse selection of dining options and a spa located on a private island.

Families visiting from Saudi Arabia can immerse themselves in the resort's signature 'Side by Side' Family Program, which includes a host of unique bonding experiences. Activities such as cooking classes, mother-daughter face mask sessions, traditional Maldivian palm weaving, and interactive games are specially crafted to create lasting memories. The resort features seven diverse restaurants and bars, sourcing fresh organic produce from the on-site Furana Organic Garden. Guests can indulge in a wide range of culinary delights, from the flavorful Indian cuisine at Masala Hut to Caribbean-inspired dishes at Kakuni Hut, with additional dining venues such as Feast, Baan Thai, Sea Salt, and Anchorage Bar.



The resort's accommodations range from beachfront villas to overwater bungalows, each offering breathtaking views of the ocean or lush gardens or even villas with private pools. The spacious Ocean Pool Villa stands out with its private courtyard with pool, offering guests the ultimate tranquil retreat.

To celebrate Saudi National Day, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is offering enticing offers for couples, families, and solo travelers alike. A key highlight is the complimentary transfers, along with diverse dining options ranging from Half Board and Full Board to All-Inclusive packages, with meals included at five out of the resort's seven restaurants-ensuring guests are truly spoiled for choice. As part of this offer, kids below 12 stay and eat for free, making it an even more attractive option for families.

Guests can also enjoy private excursions and spa packages, including snorkeling adventures, diving and rejuvenating spa treatments, all designed to provide a one-of-a-kind luxury experience.

For families, the resort offers a variety of tailored, family-friendly activities. From guided snorkeling tours to kids' clubs and interactive games, there's something for every age to enjoy while exploring the stunning beauty of the Maldives.

Room rates start at approximately USD 260 (SAR 975) per night on Bed and Breakfast. To find out more about Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, visit their website at

Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives and discover more click here.

