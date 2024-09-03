DP World successfully finalizes acquisition of Cargo Services Far East Limited

(MENAFN) DP World has successfully completed its acquisition of Cargo Services Far East Limited, a Hong Kong-based global chain services provider. The announcement confirmed that the acquisition is finalized, with full integration expected to be completed in the coming months. DP World emphasized that their priority is to ensure a smooth integration process, maintaining continuity of operations and meeting customer requirements effectively.



Cargo Services Far East Limited, an integrated logistics company with over 2,500 employees across Greater China (including Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau), as well as Asia, Europe, South Africa, and the United States, specializes in moving products from production to delivery. With this acquisition, DP World expands its workforce to over 115,000 employees and increases its operational presence to more than 800 locations globally. By the end of the year, DP World plans to operate over 200 freight forwarding offices, covering up to 95 percent of global trade flows.



Founded in 1989, Cargo Services Far East Limited was a pioneering foreign logistics provider in the Chinese market. The company offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including order management, ocean and air freight services, warehousing, and specialized supply chain management for various sectors, including retail and fashion. Additionally, it provides specialized logistics services for the cruise industry worldwide. DP World’s strategy focuses on developing specialized offerings to address sector-specific challenges and opportunities.



