amplifAI health partners with USATherm in a Saudi-US Alliance to Advance Thermographic Applications in Healthcare

(MENAFNEditorial) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 3 September 2024, Massive Media: amplifAI is pleased to announce our partnership with USATherm, a renowned innovator in point-of-care thermal imaging technology. This strategic partnership aims to combine the expertise of both companies to set a new standard in diagnostic capabilities and monitoring.



The partnership marks the beginning of a collaboration that merges amplifAI’s advanced AI software with USATherm's advanced thermal imaging cameras. By integrating AI-driven diagnostics and thermographic imaging, the partnership is set to improve patient care and operational efficiency, providing healthcare providers with more accurate and actionable insights for early disease detection.



amplifAI health and USATherm recently showcased their collaborative efforts on stage at the New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) Annual Conference, where they presented their combined product offerings to an audience of leading healthcare professionals, cardiologists, and vascular specialists. The event highlighted the potential impact of this partnership on advancing healthcare imaging and improving patient outcomes.



Dr. Meshari F. Alwashmi, Co-founder and CEO of amplifAI health, emphasized the importance of the partnership: "Our collaboration with USATherm represents a significant leap forward in the integration of AI and thermal imaging for healthcare. By combining our expertise, we're not just enhancing diagnostic accuracy; we're redefining how early disease detection can be approached."



Dr. Soffer, Founder and Chairman of the Board of USATherm, who is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “amplifAI health have demonstrated impressive knowledge and creativity that will elevate the entire clinical thermography platform to its rightful place among other established imaging modalities. Their vision of using pattern recognition and AI to enhance human understanding of thermography is truly remarkable.”





