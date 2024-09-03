Global Canoe And Kayak Equipments Market Size To Worth USD 1237.8 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.20%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Canoe and Kayak Equipments Size was Valued at USD 820.1 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Canoe and Kayak Equipments Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1237.8 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Werner Paddles, Old Town Canoe (Johnson Outdoors Inc.), Pelican, Riot Kayaks, Wetsuit Outlet, Celtic Paddles NA, Bending Branches, Northwest River Supplies, Airhead, AIRE, Oru Kayak, Wave Sport, LOMO, Argyll Kayaks, and Other key vendors.

New York, United States , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Canoe and Kayak Equipments Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 820.1 Million in 2023 to USD 1237.8 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period 2023-2033.









Canoe and kayak equipment refers to a range of gear and accessories developed for use with canoe and kayak , which are popular recreational and sporting watercraft. Canoe and kayak equipment serves numerous functions, enabling a variety of water-based activities. It allows for leisurely recreational paddling, long-distance travel and camping, and hard whitewater navigation. Sea kayaks allow for coastal exploration and wildlife watching while fishing kayaks are designed specifically for angling and have specialized characteristics. The canoe and kayak equipment market is being driven by a number of factors, including expanding interest in outdoor leisure and adventure sports, increased health and fitness consciousness, and technological improvements that improve gear performance. Growing environmental consciousness, an increase in adventure tourism, and the availability of varied product options all help to drive market growth. However, the canoe and kayak equipment market faces various constraining constraints that might affect its growth, such as high initial expenditures for quality gear, as well as maintenance and storage requirements, which can deter potential consumers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 203 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Canoe and Kayak Equipments Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment & Accessories (Paddles, Clothing & Accessories, Personal Flotation Device (PFD), Helmets, Spray Decks, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By End-User (Recreational, Tourism, Sports), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The paddles segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the equipment & accessories, the canoe and kayak equipments market is classified into paddles, clothing & accessories, personal flotation device (PFD), helmets, spray decks, and others. Among these, the paddles segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the fundamental role paddles play in canoeing and kayaking. Their frequent replacement and strong demand reflect their crucial value for both recreational and competitive paddlers.

The offline segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the canoe and kayak equipments market is divided into online, and offline. Among these, the offline segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Among these, the offline segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. This dominance has been attributed to the established presence of specialty retail outlets, outdoor equipment shops, and sporting goods stores where consumers may physically check and try the equipment before to purchase.

The recreational segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the canoe and kayak equipments market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the canoe and kayak equipments market is categorized into recreational, tourism, and sports. Among these, the recreational segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the canoe and kayak equipments market during the projected timeframe. This dominance derives from the great appeal of canoeing and kayaking as recreational activities for people and families. Recreational users frequently seek adaptable, easy-to-use equipment for informal outings and entertainment, which contributes to the segment's market leadership.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the canoe and kayak equipment market over the forecast period .

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the canoe and kayak equipment market over the forecast period. The region has a strong outdoor recreational culture, with extensive involvement in water sports fueled by the number of suitable waterways, such as rivers, lakes, and coastal locations. Increasing health and fitness consciousness, as well as the appeal of adventure tourism, contribute to the sustained need for canoe and kayak equipment.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the canoe and kayak equipments market over the forecast period. The region has witnessed a surge in interest in outdoor and adventure sports, fueled by increased disposable incomes, urbanization, and a burgeoning middle class seeking different recreational activities. The rising infrastructure for water-based sports, as well as better accessibility to rivers, lakes, and coastal areas, support market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the canoe and kayak equipments market include Werner Paddles, Old Town Canoe (Johnson Outdoors Inc.), Pelican, Riot Kayaks, Wetsuit Outlet, Celtic Paddles NA, Bending Branches, Northwest River Supplies, Airhead, AIRE, Oru Kayak, Wave Sport, LOMO, Argyll Kayaks, and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2024 , Oru Kayak, the first origami kayak brand, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its foldable fleet of electric motors. Oru's e-propulsion system, designed in collaboration with Bixpy Motors, provides Oru paddlers with a one-of-a-kind electric-assist kayak in a lightweight, portable, and easy-to-install package.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the canoe and kayak equipments market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Canoe and Kayak Equipments Market, By Equipment & Accessories



Paddles

Clothing & Accessories

Personal Flotation Device (PFD)

Helmets

Spray Decks Others

Global Canoe and Kayak Equipments Market, By Distribution Channel



Online Offline

Global Canoe and Kayak Equipments Market, By End-User



Recreational

Tourism Sports

Global Canoe and Kayak Equipments Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

