OKX Explorer Adds Support for Bitlayer

OKX Explorer Adds Support for Bitlayer

OKX Explorer now supports Bitlayer , the first Layer 2 Based on Finality. This integration aligns with OKX Explorer's mission to provide comprehensive coverage and advanced tools for developers and the broader Web3 community.

With this integration, OKX Explorer is set to serve a flourishing ecosystem of over 700 dApps that has seen remarkable growth since the launch of Bitlayer 's Mainnet V1. These dApps span various sectors, including infrastructure and developer tools, wallets, DeFi, NFTs, gaming, metaverse and real-world assets (RWAs).

Key aspects of this integration include:



Synergy with OKX Explorer : This collaboration leverages OKX Explorer's comprehensive data insights and user-friendly interface, providing developers and users with seamless access to Bitlayer's groundbreaking features. By supporting Bitlayer, OKX Explorer is positioned to cater to a wide array of applications and users, enhancing visibility and providing robust analytics tools that benefit the entire Web3 community. Benefits for users and developers : Through OKX Explorer, users can now explore and interact with Bitlayer's Turing-complete environment, making it easier to build and deploy complex smart contracts on Bitcoin's secure foundation. Developers will find enhanced visibility and real-time data tracking indispensable for optimizing their development and ensuring smooth operations.

This integration further strengthens OKX Explorer's Explorer-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering, which provides a cost-free, fully functional explorer that can be rapidly deployed without coding expertise. The service is entirely hosted and managed by OKX, eliminating operational overhead and maintenance concerns for public chains.

Bitlayer is designed to address the trade-off between security (trustlessness) and Turing completeness in Bitcoin Layer 2 through cryptographic innovations and blockchain protocol engineering. The integration of Bitlayer into OKX Explorer will offer users enhanced visibility and analysis capabilities for this innovative Bitcoin Layer 2.

OKX Explorer is a leading blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform that provides extensive coverage of nearly 50 public chains, including all live Polygon chains and popular ones like BTC, EVM L1 and L2 chains, Tron and Solana, as well as comprehensive onchain data and developer tools.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

