Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Sept 3: Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 3rd of September 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, September 03

22 carat - Rs 6,785/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,124/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,785(Today)

Rs 6,810(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,280(Today)

Rs 54,480(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 67,850(Today)

Rs 68,100(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,124(Today)

Rs 7,151(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 56,992(Today)

Rs 57,208(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,240(Today)

Rs 71,510(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on September 1, 2024 - Rs 6,810/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 1, 2024 - Rs 7,151/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 31, 2024 - Rs 6,820/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 31, 2024 - Rs 7,161/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 30, 2024 - Rs 6,830/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 30, 2024 - Rs 7,172/gm