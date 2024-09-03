Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Sept 3: Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 3rd of September 2024.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, September 03
22 carat - Rs 6,785/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,124/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,785(Today)
Rs 6,810(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 54,280(Today)
Rs 54,480(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 67,850(Today)
Rs 68,100(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 7,124(Today)
Rs 7,151(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 56,992(Today)
Rs 57,208(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 71,240(Today)
Rs 71,510(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on September 1, 2024 - Rs 6,810/gm
24-carat GOLD price on September 1, 2024 - Rs 7,151/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 31, 2024 - Rs 6,820/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 31, 2024 - Rs 7,161/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 30, 2024 - Rs 6,830/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 30, 2024 - Rs 7,172/gm
MENAFN03092024007385015968ID1108628925
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.