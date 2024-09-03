AP Dhillon Addresses Fans And Shares Video After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Firing Incident [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On September 1, shots were fired outside Punjabi AP Dhillon's Vancouver home in a shocking incident linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The dramatic attack, captured on and widely shared online, has stirred public concern and heightened tension. Dhillon's fans are deeply worried following the disturbing events.

A video capturing the shooting quickly spread across social media, heightening public anxiety about the safety of the popular artist. The disturbing footage shows multiple gunshots being fired, which has only amplified the urgency surrounding the case. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for its criminal activities, is reportedly behind this attack, raising questions about the security risks faced by celebrities.

In response to the frightening event, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram stories to reassure his fans.“I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all,” to reassure his anxious supporters, he wrote.



Dhillon also shared a heartfelt video of himself performing his song,“Sweet Flower,” with his team, as a gesture of gratitude for the outpouring of support.

The singer's fans responded with an overwhelming show of solidarity. Many people expressed their worries and well wishes on social media. Comments like“More power to you... Be safe” reflect the deep connection between Dhillon and his supporters during this turbulent time.

The situation took a darker turn with the emergence of a threatening message from Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message expressed anger towards Dhillon over his recent collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and hinted at further violence if Dhillon did not stay within certain boundaries. Godara had previously been linked to a similar threat aimed at Salman Khan, underscoring the dangerous overlap between criminal activity and the entertainment industry.

