Putin Visit A Delicate Balancing Act For Neutral Mongolia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Vladimir arrived in Mongolia on September 2 , the first time the Russian president has visited an International Criminal Court (ICC) member country since the body issued a warrant for his arrest in 2023.

While officially commemorating a Soviet-Mongolian military victory in World War II, Putin's visit will test the small central Asian country's policy of neutrality and the reach of international institutions.

A country of just 3.3 million people but with huge geographical territory, Mongolia has long navigated its foreign policy in the shadow of Russia and China, with which it has extensive historical and economic ties.

The country has attempted to bolster its independence from its more powerful neighbors by developing cordial relations with so-called third-neighbor countries, which include the United States, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

Through this approach, Mongolia has attempted to carve out a niche on the international stage, presenting itself as a neutral diplomatic meeting ground. Its annual Ulaanbaatar Dialogue , for example, is an opportunity for regional countries and other invited nations, including from the US and EU member states, to discuss issues ranging from climate change to regional security and critical minerals .

As scholars of Mongolia and China , we attended the last such dialogue in June 2024 and witnessed Mongolia's diplomatic efforts firsthand. It is a strategy that has worked for the country, but as events like Putin's visit highlight, it can be a tough balancing act.

A closely watched visit

The timing of Putin's trip is officially linked to history. It marks both the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Khalkhin Gol – in which joint Soviet-Mongolian forces defeated Japanese troops in World War II – and the founding of Mongolia's national railway operator by the two countries 75 years ago.

Yet it is a third historical marker, the fifth anniversary of a comprehensive Russian-Mongolian strategic partnership , that highlights the visit's significance from a modern geopolitical perspective.

Alongside its friendly relations with“third neighbors,” Mongolia has maintained a close relationship with Moscow despite Putin's pariah status in much of the international community. Most recently, in July, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh met with Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit .