Farm To Pet Goes Catty With NEW Crumbles Cat Treats

The Indie Pet Treat Maker Is Taking Its Pure Single-Ingredient Proteins Cat-side

- Jackson Jones

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Make room, Fido...the cat is about to have his day! Farm to Pet , known for its premium-quality single-ingredient dog treats and chews, is making its debut in the cat treat market with its new Crumbles Cat Treats range. These tasty, crunchy nuggets are made of the same all-natural, human-grade poultry used for all Farm to Pet treats and food toppers, but in a size and shape that is perfect - or should we say, purrfect - for felines.

When it comes to protein, Farm to Pet doesn't pussyfoot around. Ever since he started the company in 2021, founder Jackson Jones has been committed to consistently and responsibly producing the healthiest pure-protein dog treats possible. But his love of pets - or his belief that they deserve only the best treats - doesn't stop at dogs. With nearly 50 million pet cats in the US, all of them obligate carnivores who need meat to thrive, a cat-centric version of their protein-rich healthy pet treats is a natural next step for the brand.

“Both dogs and cats need protein for optimal health, cats even more so,” says Jackson.“Putting our nutrient-rich, low-fat, low-allergen proteins in a form that allows it to be enjoyed by as many pets as possible is what Farm to Pet is all about.”

Available in two tastes cats love, Chicken Crumbles and Turkey Crumbles natural cat treats are made of only high-quality poultry breast from trusted farmers, then meticulously prepared without preservatives, additives, colors, fillers or anything artificial. At over 80% meat-based protein content, grain-free Crumbles Cat Treats provide the amino acids like taurine that are essential for healthy feline bones, eyes, coat and organ systems - and without which feline health actually deteriorates - to support overall cat wellbeing with every crunch.

Crumbles Cat Treats are offered in 3-ounce resealable pouches priced at $10.95 and $11.95 for chicken or turkey, respectively. Just open and pour out the protein-packed bits of healthy cat treat deliciousness into your hand, a plate or bowl, or even on top of wet or dry cat food, for your feline's unfettered enjoyment.

Watch for other new and innovative launches and initiatives from Farm To Pet, each one dedicated to the company's philosophy that all pets deserve only the best treats.

When Farm To Pet came onto the pet treat scene in 2021, they quite literally raised the bar in the industry. Their flagship 100% pure Chicken Chip healthy dog treats – always all-natural, single-ingredient, sustainably sourced, and human-grade – took the market by storm, quickly attracting pet parent and fur baby devotees nationwide. Find their full range of natural, responsibly-produced, US-made healthy pet treats, food toppers and dog chews at the Farm to Pet website, Amazon or at fine pet food retailers nationwide.

