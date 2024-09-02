Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size To Surpass US$ 20.61 Billion By 2033, The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in counterfeiting cases is contributing to growth by increasing the demand for solutions that ensure product integrity. Additionally, the growing adoption of in the pharmaceutical is driving the expansion of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. Automation enhances efficiency, accuracy, and safety in packaging processes, making it a key factor in the market's ongoing development.

Newark, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is experiencing robust growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for drug delivery devices, and stringent regulatory requirements. This report provides a detailed analysis of market segments, key players, regional trends, and future outlook to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions. As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to grow from USD 9.72 billion in 2023 to USD 20.61 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2024-2033. The Europe region emerged as the largest market for the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, with 40.69% share of the market revenue in 2023. The growth is mainly due to higher production of pharmaceutical products across the European region.



In addition to this, the rising demand for flexible pharmaceutical packaging equipment for efficient packaging, further driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing production of generic pharmaceutical products in countries such as India and China. In addition to this, many global pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the implantation of manufacturing plant in the Asia Pacific region, due to advantages such as low cost of manufacturing, a large number of labour, and a large number of resources.



Get a Free Sample Research Report:



The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to increasing production of pharmaceutical products across the globe. In addition to this, rising production of generic medicines in developing countries, further boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growth in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products propelling the demand for more pharmaceutical packaging equipment across the globe. However, increasing preference for the refurbished equipment may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Key growth drivers include:



. Increasing demand for flexible and integrated packaging solutions

. Growing focus on patient safety and drug efficacy

. Rise in pharmaceutical R&D spending

. Expansion of contract packaging services



Market Segmentation



Equipment Type



1. Semi-solids Packaging Equipment



o Ointment Packaging Equipment

o Cream Packaging Equipment



2. Solids Packaging Equipment



o Capsule Packaging Equipment

o Tablet Packaging Equipment

o Powder Packaging Equipment



3. Liquids Packaging Equipment



o Aerosol Packaging Equipment

o Ear/Eye Drop Packaging Equipment

o Syrup Packaging Equipment



Packaging Type



1. Primary Packaging

2. Secondary Packaging

3. Tertiary Packaging



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:



Competitive Landscape



The market is characterized by intense competition and the presence of several global and regional players. Key companies include:



. Bosch Packaging Technology

. IMA S.p.A.

. Körber AG

. Marchesini Group

. Uhlmann Group

. Romaco Holding

. Bausch + Ströbel

. Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Equipment

. I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

. Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies

. Coesia



These players are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their market position.



Technological Advancements



Recent innovations in pharmaceutical packaging equipment include:



. Integration of AI and IoT for predictive maintenance and quality control

. Development of smart packaging solutions for improved patient adherence

. Adoption of robotics and automation for increased efficiency and precision

. Sustainable packaging solutions to reduce environmental impact



Regulatory Landscape



The pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry is subject to stringent regulations to ensure product safety and quality. Key regulatory bodies include:



. FDA (USA)

. EMA (Europe)

. PMDA (Japan)



Compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and validation requirements is crucial for market players.



Regional Market Trends



North America



. Largest market share due to presence of major pharmaceutical companies

. High adoption of advanced packaging technologies



Europe



. Strong focus on sustainable packaging solutions

. Increasing investments in R&D for innovative packaging equipment



Asia-Pacific



. Fastest-growing region with expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing base

. Rising demand for contract packaging services



Emerging Markets



. Increasing government initiatives to boost local pharmaceutical production

. Growing opportunities for equipment manufacturers in countries like India, Brazil, and South Africa



Future Outlook



The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is poised for significant growth, driven by:



. Increasing demand for personalized medicine and biologics

. Growing adoption of track-and-trace technologies

. Rising focus on sustainable packaging solutions

. Expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing in emerging markets



Ask for Customization:



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: