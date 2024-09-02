Met Forecast Dry Weather In Kashmir Valley From Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till September 12. However it added that brief spell of rain at isolated parts likely to occur in the meanwhile.

“Today there will be generally dry weather,” the MeT official said.

He said from September 2 to 3 there is a possibility of generally cloudy with light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places towards late evening/night to afternoon/later afternoon of September 3.

He also said from September 4 to 5 there will be generally dry weather.

Also from September 6 to 7 there will be brief spell of rain at isolated to scattered places of J&K.

Further from September 8 to 12 the weather conditions will remain dry, the official said.

He however warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain during September 2 to 3 at isolated places with flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over few vulnerable places.

The official maintained that a rise in water level in local nallas and flood channels is expected, while water logging in few low lying areas may occur.

“Also possibility of light snowfall over a few higher reaches. The trekkers and tourists are advised to plan accordingly,” the official held.